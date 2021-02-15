3D Wheel Aligners Trends, Opportunities, Key Players(Generac Power Systems, Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.., Hyundai Motor Co., Honda Motor Company, Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd.) Growth, Analysis, Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026

Bad weather conditions and growing disregard for road maintenance is worsening the state of roads in several parts of the world, and wheel alignment systems are witnessing a sharp increase in demand. 3D wheel aligners, a key advancement in wheel alignment systems, are being sought to attain accurate assessment of nonalignment by capturing the condition of wheels and the axle three-dimensionally. Fact.MR foresees the global demand for 3D wheel aligners to emerge moderately in the coming years. While their uptake remains impeded by presence of alternatives such as CCD wheel aligners, and incompatibility in traditional automotive maintenance settings, the global market for 3D wheel aligners will continue to spearhead towards US$ 190 million valuation by the end of 2026.

The Fact.MR forecast study estimates a 4.2% CAGR growth for the global 3D wheel aligners market in terms of volume over the period, 2017-2026. Majority of 3D wheel aligners are expected to be manufactured in the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region. However, the demand for 3D wheel aligners is expected to be marginally high in Europe, as compared to North America and the APEJ 3D wheel aligners markets.

5-Camera and 6-Camera 3D Wheel Aligners to Register High Volume CAGRs during 2017-2026

In 2018 and beyond, 4-camera 3D wheel aligners will represent top-selling product in the global market. However, technical limitations and low capabilities of these products, compared to 5-camera and 6-camera 3D wheel aligners will dwindle their global market volume share considerably. On the other hand, 5-camera and 6-camera 3D wheel aligners will register steady volume CAGRs of 5.4% and 5.2% respectively.

Off-Road Vehicles to Reflect a Sharp Increase in Global Market Volume Share between 2017 and 2026

On-road vehicles will represent highest adoption of 3D wheel aligners in their maintenance operations. High frequency of wheel nonalignment in off-road vehicles, on the other hand, will drive their share on global market volumes from 25.9% in 2017 to 28.4% by 2026-end.

Pit Version Mounting to Lose Traction; Auto Manufacturing Applications to Showcase High Profitability

Majority of 3D wheel aligners today are being equipped with pit version mounting capabilities. Their traction is pegged to dwindle in the coming years, and end-users will prefer mounting 3D wheel aligners through lift version. The report also estimates that use of 3D wheel aligners in garages will be less profitable than their auto manufacturing applications, which will account for more than 50% of global market volumes through 2026.

Market Players to Focus on Expanding their Footprint in the Asia-Pacific region

Prominent 3D wheel aligner manufacturers namely, Hunter Engineering Company, Corghi S.p.A., Snap-on Incorporated, Wonder Internation Sdn Bhd, Beissbarth GmbH, Launch Tech Co., Ltd., Shenzhen 3Excel Tech Co.,Ltd., Yantai Haide Science And Technology, Yingkou Dali Automobile Maintenance Equipment, Actia Muller, Yingkou Hanway Techonology Co.Ltd., and Panther Electronic Machinery Manufactory Ltd. are expanding their manufacturing in the Asia-Pacific region to capture the high demand in Japan and APEJ 3D wheel aligner markets.

In the coming years, the global 3D wheel aligner manufacturing landscape will also witness the participation of leading end-user such as Champion Power Equipment, Briggs & Stratton Corp., Generac Power Systems, Inc., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.., Hyundai Motor Co., Honda Motor Company, Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd., Wuxi Kipor, Subaru Corporation, Ryobi Ltd. and Toshiba Corporation.

