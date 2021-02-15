Potential impact of Covid-19 on Oral Hygiene Market Growth and Demand, Concludes Fact.MR

Increasing awareness regarding maintaining healthy oral hygiene has boosted sales of oral hygiene products over the years. Poor oral hygiene causes various diseases, starting from periodontal disease to more serious complications such as oral-dental trauma, oral cancer, and others. In order to prevent such diseases, more people are incorporating various oral hygiene products into their health regimes. According to Fact.MR, the global oral hygiene market is set to expand at over 5% CAGR during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 4 in 10 adults aged 30 years or older had gum (periodontal) diseases during 2009-2015, while such gum diseases result in infections and inflammations of the gums and bones that surround and support the teeth. As maintaining good oral hygiene prevents such complications, demand for various oral hygiene products such as toothpaste, mouthwash, floss, and others is surging across the world.

Key Takeaways from Oral Hygiene Market Study

High demand for toothpaste and toothbrushes to fuel sales of oral hygiene product manufacturers.

Hypermarkets/supermarkets to maintain lead in terms of distribution channel.

Germany to remain the epicenter of the world’s largest market of oral hygiene – Europe – with nearly 40% of the regional market’s share.

The United States to hold more than 75% market share of the world’s second-largest oral hygiene market – North America.

France, Japan, China, and others to sustain as highly potential markets.

“Rise in awareness regarding oral and dental care is increasing the requirement for various oral hygiene products. Manufacturers are emphasizing on developing more variety of products, which, in turn, is fuelling sales across regions,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Rise in Rate of Oral Diseases Propelling Growth

Prevalence of various oral diseases such as dental carries, gingivitis, and others are compelling more people to opt for different oral hygiene products, which, in turn, is catering to the growth of manufacturers. As per a report published by the FDI World Dental Federation, globally, between 60-90% of school children and nearly 100% adults suffer from tooth decay, while severe periodontal disease is found in 15-20% of middle-aged adults.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), periodontal diseases are prevalent in both, developed and developing countries, and affect around 20-50% of the global population, and is likely to cause 19% increase in the risk of cardiovascular disease; this increase in relative risk reaches 44% among individuals aged 65 years and over.

Who is Winning in this Space?

With competition getting fiercer with each passing year, key players in the global oral hygiene market are focussing on investing heavily and diversifying their products.

For instance,

Johnson & Johnson consumer health recently committed US$ 800 million through 2030 to make its products (including oral hygiene products) more sustainable for a healthier planet.

Henkel launched its new extensive range of oral hygiene care, including mouth wash, gum care, and others, which are subject to be fully sustainable by 2021.

More Valuable Insights on Oral Hygiene Market

In the latest report by Fact.MR, we offer an unbiased analysis of the global oral hygiene market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product (toothpaste, toothbrush, mouthwash/dental rinse, dental floss, and dental accessories) and distribution channel (hypermarkets/supermarkets, departmental stores, online sales, and other retail formats) across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).

