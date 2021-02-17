PEGylated Drugs Market Overview, Dynamics, Growth Factors for Business Expansion, Key Companies, Trends and Forecast 2025

Market Highlights

PEGylated Drugs Market is estimated to be valued at USD 13,503.67 Million by 2025 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.53% during the forecast period.

The Global PEGylated Drugs Market was valued at USD 9,285.64 million in 2018, and the market is estimated to grow to USD 13,503.67 Million by 2025 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.53% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024. In 2018, the Americas accounted for the largest market share of 65.73% with a market value of USD 6,103.30 million, followed by Europe with a market value of USD 1,507.66 million in 2018.

Segment Analysis

The Global PEGylated Drugs Market is mainly segmented into molecule, indication, and region.

On the basis of molecule, the global PEGylated drugs market has been segmented into protein, enzyme, aptamer, antigen-binding fragment (FAB’ fragment) and others. On the basis of indication, the global PEGylated drugs market has been segregated into cancer, hemophilia, hepatitis, gout, and others.

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes are AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Novo Nordisk A/S, UCB S.A., Merck & Co., Inc., and Amgen, Inc. as the Key Players in the Global PEGylated Drugs Market.

Regional Analysis

The PEGylated drugs market in the Americas has been segmented into North America and Latin America. The North American market has been further divided into the US and Canada. The Americas dominate the global PEGylated drugs market, owing to rising incidence of cancer and rising mortality rates associated with chronic ailments in the country. This has boosted the market in the American region. According to the National Cancer Institute, an estimated 1,735,350 new cases of cancer were diagnosed in the US, and 609,640 people died from the disease in 2018. Moreover, the availability of FDA approved PEGylated drugs with several medications in the pipeline is expected to drive the growth of the market in the American region.

Key Findings of the Study:

The Global PEGylated Drugs Market is projected to reach over USD 13,503.67 Million by 2025 at a 53% CAGR during the review period of 2019 to 2025 .

is projected to reach over at a during the review period of . Americas accounted for the largest market share with the US being the major contributor to the growth of the market.

By molecule, PEGylated protein segment is projected to register the largest market share of 80% during the forecast period. The rising demand for PEGylation and increase in a number of chronic diseases including cancer is propelling the growth of this segment

during the forecast period. The rising demand for PEGylation and increase in a number of chronic diseases including cancer is propelling the growth of this segment Key manufacturers are adopting geographic expansions, corporate acquisitions, and product launches as growth strategies. Moreover, they are focusing on e-commerce for distribution.

