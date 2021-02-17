High-Performance Computing (HPC) as a Service Market Key Drivers, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Future Scope Analysis and Forecast To 2023

High-Performance Computing as a Service Market Research, By Component (Platform, Solution), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid), Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail) — Global Forecast till 2023

Market Research

As per the analysis by the Market Research Future Reports (MRFR), the global high-performance computing as a service market is likely to value USD 9.50 billion with a CAGR of 12.8% by the end of forecast period. It has been noticed that the organizations providing high-performance computing services have experienced an exponential rise in the adoption of cloud for high-performance computing. One of the key elements which lead to the expansion of high-performance computing as a service market 2020 is cloud computing analysis and rising big data. Cloud deployment provides several advantages to organizations by offering a flexible cost. It is one of the elements aiding in influencing high-performance computing as a service market. On the other hand, implementing high-performance computing is more expensive for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Moreover, at times result in incurring expensive switching cost for large companies.

Market Segmentation

The global high-performance computing as a service market is classified into verticals, organization size, component, deployment, and region.

On the basis of organization size, global high-performance computing as a service market can be segregated into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises.

On the basis of component, the global high-performance computing as a service market can be segregated into service and platform. The service segment can further be classified into integration service, consulting service, and maintenance and support services.

On the basis of deployment, the global high-performance computing as a service market can be segregated into a private cloud, hybrid cloud, and public cloud.

On the basis of region, the global high-performance computing as a service market can be segregated into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global high-performance computing as a service market can be segregated into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). As per the analysis by MRFR, the North American market dominates in terms of adoption and utilization of high-performance computing as a service. One of the most important factors behind the expansion is the high concentration of high-performance computing organizations offering cloud services. Besides, the development of supercomputing facilities influences market expansion in the North American region. The US is the leading country, and Canada is likely to experience a higher rate of growth. Apart from this, the presence of established companies like Oracle, IBM. HPE and Dell have contributed significantly to the expansion of the market.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest expanding region with the highest CAGR during the review period owing to the expansion in the digital infrastructure and semiconductor industry. The presence of growing economies like India and China has played a significant role in market expansion. The European market is likely to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to the presence of developed countries like the UK, Germany. These countries are well equipped with developed technology, and therefore the regional market tends to expand considerably.

Key Players

The most important players in the high-performance computing as a service market are Dell Inc (US), IBM Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Penguin Computing (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Sabalcore Computing Inc (US), Nimbix Inc (US), Adaptive Computing Enterprises Inc (US), Google LLC (US). These players contribute significantly to market growth. Other players who contribute 30-35% in the market are Atos SE (France), ToutVirtual Inc (US), Silicon Mechanics Inc (US), Nvidia Corporation (US), The MathWorks Inc (US), R Systems NA Inc (US), and others.

