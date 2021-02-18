Email Marketing Market Growth Rate, Future Scope, Analysis, Business Development and CAGR To 2023

Email Marketing Market Research Report Information, By Component (Solutions and Services), Organization Size, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-premises), Industry Vertical (Retail, Travel, Education, Transportation, Media, BFSI) — Global Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest Global Email Marketing Market 2020 report reveals the impact of COVID-19 on the world email marketing industry. As per MRFR study, the email marketing market is likely to rise at 15.2% CAGR across the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The growing prevalence of digital culture across the globe can support the expansion of the email marketing market in the near future. Digital marketing have revolutionized the practice of marketing and is booming. The rise in the internet users, presence of affordable packages, and the rising trend of digital marketing are observed as chief factors that can drive the expansion of the global market of email marketing. The growing preference for digital marketing can support the expansion of the email marketing market. On the contrary, the expansion of the email marketing market can be hampered due to other effective mode of operations. However, the rise in the use of email marketing for small and medium-sized enterprises can boost the expansion of the market in the years to come.

Market Segmentation

The segment study of the global email marketing market is based on industry vertical, organization size, deployment mode, and component.

By component based, the email marketing market segments are services and solutions.

The deployment mode based segments of the email marketing market are cloud and on-premises.

The organization size based segments of the email marketing market are medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises, and small enterprises.

The industry vertical-based segments of the email marketing market are travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, food & beverages, BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & consumer goods, transportation & logistics, education among others.

Regional Analysis

In North America, the email marketing market can rise exponentially in the years to come. According to MRFR regional study, the rise of the email marketing in the North America regions can be attributed to increase in the application of convenient marketing. The growing inclination of start-ups towards email marketing is expected to boost the expansion of the regional market in the years to come. In Europe, the rise of the email marketing market is credited to increase in number of startup. The penetration of email marketing in different enterprises growing in the UK, followed by the rest of North America. In the Asia Pacific region, the expansion of the email marketing can be credited to the presence of reputed companies in the region. Rapid globalization and the emergence of new companies can spur the rise of the email marketing market in the years to come. The fast growing enterprises and the high adoption of different digital marketing solutions by emerging companies can drive the expansion of the regional email marketing market in the years to come.

Competitive Analysis

The email marketing vendors across the world are dedicated to introduce effective ideas that are likely to boost the competition in the world market. These key players are adopting different inorganic and organic growth strategies that can aid them gain global recognition. Strategies, followed by these players are the launch of new product launch, increase in partnership, and product enhancement. These effective strategies adopted by notable vendors across the globe to meet user requirements and gain new customers can boost the expansion of the worldwide email marketing market in the years to come.

Key players

The top-notch players in the email marketing market are GetResponse (Poland), Mailjet inc. (France), Zoho Campaigns (India), Klaviyo (US), Campaign Monitor (US), Adobe (US), Kevy (US), HubSpot, Inc. (US), Salesforce.com, inc. (US), SendinBlue (France), Pinpointe On-Demand, Inc. (US), ActiveCampaign, LLC (US), AWeber Communications (US), Constant Contact, Inc. (US), and Ontraport (US).

