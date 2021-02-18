Sales Performance Management Market Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends and Market Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Sales Performance Management Market Research Report Information, By Component [Solution (Incentive Compensation Management, Territory Management, Sales Planning & Monitoring, Sales Analytics), Services], Deployment Mode, Vertical – Global Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Between the organisation size segments, the large enterprises segment is expected to have a greater market size than the SME segment. The large organizations deploy the software extensively to increase the agility of sales operations. These sales performance management solutions mainly help the sales teams evaluate their operations on real-time basis, empower collaboration of their sales data, and streamline their sales operations. The large enterprises use these solutions to provide the sales employees with an integrated view of the consolidated data.

Key Players

The key players in the sales performance management market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are— SAP AG (Germany), Salesforce.Com, Inc. (US), Synygy, Inc. (US), Xactly Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Callidus Software, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Iconixx Corporation (US), Nice Systems Ltd. (US), Optymyze (US), Anaplan, Inc. (India), Axtria Inc. (US), and Performio Solutions Inc. (US).

Regional Analysis

The global sales performance management market is expected to grow at a rate of 16.6% during the forecast period 2018–2023 and reach $9.34 billion by 2023. The geographical analysis of Sales Performance Management market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America).

Among the regions mentioned, North America is anticipated to have the largest market share during the forecast period. North America and Europe are expected to depict slightly lower growth rate than Asia Pacific, as the demand in Asia Pacific is projected to rise more than the global CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The developing countries such as India and China are driving the sales performance management market with unceasing growth across diverse sectors such as BFSI, IT and Telecom, manufacturing and retail.

About Market Research Future

Contact

Market Research Future

