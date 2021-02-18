Alcohol Sensor Services Market Size 2021 Market Poised to Expand with a CAGR of 13% | Top Players (TLifeloc Technologies, AlcoPro Inc.)

Business Overview In its research report, Market Research Future (MRFR), emphasizes that over the forecast period, the Global Alcohol Sensor Services Market 2021 is expected to expand rapidly, ensuring a significant market valuation US$19.8 Billion and a healthy CAGR over the review period. North America Is Expected to Touch a Valuation of USD 668.6 Mn by 2027, Growing at a 12.9% CAGR

Overview

The alcohol sensor services market is anticipated to grow by US$19.8 billion by 2027 rapidly growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period 2018 to 2027. The global alcohol sensor services market is driven by rising cases of drinking and driving as well as road accidents due to the same. These factors have helped shape the alcohol sensor services market and are expected to boost the growth. Companies in the alcohol sensor services market could also face challenges such as lack of breathalyzers due to strict regulations and compliance issues. The details covered in the alcohol sensor services market report cover all the aspects of the industry. Analysts studying the alcohol sensor services market have also shared growth projections in the report and have suggested alcohol sensor services market players to plan business strategies accordingly.

Market Segmentation

The global Alcohol Sensor market has been segmented based on technology, application, and end-users. On the basis of technology, the market for alcohol sensor services is segmented based on semiconductor oxide sensor technology, fuel cell technology, and others. Additionally, the market on the basis of application is segmented into vehicle controlling and healthcare application. The global market for alcohol sensor services is also covered based on the end-users segment which is further split into law enforcement agencies, individuals, and commercial.

Factors like increasing trends of alcoholic drinks, easy availability, and increasing number of places where alcohol is being served support the alcohol sensor services market growth. The performance of the alcohol sensor services market has also been studied for the past and current years. Additionally, the alcohol sensor services market report provides analysis of these segments. The alcohol sensor services market segmental analysis provided in the report offers major details about the alcohol sensor services market based on the data and forecasts till 2027.

Key Players

The most significant players of the global alcohol sensor market such as Lifeloc Technologies (LCTC (OTCMKTS)), AlcoPro Inc. BACKtrack Inc., Giner Labs, Asahi Kasei Corporation (3407 (TYO)), Abbot Laboratories (ABT (NYSE)), Intoximeters Inc., Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (International) Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3 (ETR)), Honeywell International Inc. (HON), and a few others.

Regional Overview

Companies in the alcohol sensor services market are spread across the world. The alcohol sensor services market report provides major information about regional markets of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest of the world. The regional market is also presumed to touch a striking valuation of USD 668.6 Mn by 2027, says MRFR. Witnessing expansion at the rate of 12.9%, The North American alcohol sensor services market has many companies across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The alcohol sensor services market of the Middle East, Africa, and other regions has also been studied by analysts. The regional analysis of the alcohol sensor services market can be found in the market research report. Europe has companies in the alcohol sensor services market across Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom. A detailed analysis of the alcohol sensor services market across India, China, and Japan in the Asia-Pacific region is also presented in the report.

Competitive Landscape

The alcohol sensor services market is supported by growing adoption of breathalyzers in both personal and commercial spaces. The population growth around the world and increasing demand of alcohol sensor services market based services and products also support the market growth. However, the alcohol sensor services market growth can be affected due to external factors such as lasers which affect the results produced by such sensors. The report covers all such details which will help companies in the alcohol sensor services market to strengthen their business plan and improve their product portfolio. The alcohol sensor services market research report also provides company profiles of major companies. New companies and established businesses can plan their strategies based on this data provided in the alcohol sensor services market research report.

Industry News

San Diego County has been found to have the highest number of drinking and driving cases in California. Today, B.A.C sensor technology could be used in modern vehicles. The National Highway Safety Administration estimated that every 50 minutes someone is killed in a drunk driving accident in the country, but advanced technologies that could theoretically be implemented in new cars by 2024 would help to keep drunk drivers off the roads. DADDS claimed that the device pulls the exhaled breath of the driver through a sensor that tests the amounts of alcohol and carbon dioxide present. The known amount of co2 in exhaled air is used as a measure of the degree of concentration of the alcoholic content in the exhaled breath.

Major Highlights of TOC Covers:

Executive Summary Key Business Trends Regional Trends and Growth Product Trends End-use Trends Definition and Forecast Parameters Alcohol Sensor Services Market Segmentation Alcohol Sensor Services Market Landscape Vendor Matrix Company Profiles Business Overview Financial Data Product Landscape Strategic Outlook

Continued…

