Human Centric Lighting Market 2021 Highlights Recent Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities till 2026; Waldmann Lighting, Hubbell Inc. (HUBB (NYSE)), Glamox

Market Research Future (MRFR) emphasizes that over the forecast period, the global Human Centric Lighting Market 2021 is expected to expand rapidly, ensuring a significant market valuation and a healthy CAGR over the review period.

Market Overview

Human-centric lighting (HCL) is the system that enables improving the health and mood of a person by making adjustments to the correlated color temperature (CCT). It provides motivation and comfort to the people and improves their productivity level. It consists of the lighting systems that keep shifting their light spectrum in order to match the spectrum of the natural sunlight. HCL, in combination with the light therapy treatment, is used for setting the biological clock of humans. Exposure to the blue light during the daytime makes human alert and excited, and exposure to the low-level blue light at the night time helps improve sleep.

Human-centric lighting systems find wide application in a number of sectors, including residential, retail, healthcare, industrial, and education. The increase in the application of the human-centric lighting system is the healthcare sector is expected to boost the growth of the global market. The benefit of the lighting in creating a positive mindset among the patients is the main reason for its increasing adoption in the healthcare sector. The global human centric lighting market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Human-centric lighting also finds application in the commercial spaces for improving the well-being of the employees. The shift towards the LED lighting systems and the increase in the adoption of solid-state lighting are some of the prominent drivers of the global human-centric lighting. Moreover, the integration of human-centric lighting with the IoT environment is expected to accelerate market growth further. The limited awareness of the human-centric lighting benefits is, however, expected to hamper the growth of the global market.

Market Segmentation

The global market of human-centric lighting is segmented on the basis of application, component type, and region.

Based on the application, the global human-centric lighting is divided into education, industrial, healthcare, residential, retail, and others. The residential and healthcare segment is likely to dominate the global market of human-centric lighting during the forecast period. The increase in the prevalence of depression is expected to boost the demand of the human-centric lighting system in the residential sector. The lighting proves to be effective in eliminating depression and promoting a positive mindset among humans.

By component type, the global human-centric lighting market is classified into transmitters and receivers, drivers, sensors, microprocessors and microcontrollers, and switches and dimmers.

Leading Companies

Leading companies in the market are Waldmann Lighting (US), Hubbell Inc. (HUBB (NYSE))(US), Arcluce S.p.A. (Italy), Koninklijke Philips NV (The Netherlands), Glamox (Norway), Zumtobel AG (Austria), CoeLux S.r.l (Italy), Fagerhult AB (Sweden), Osram Licht AG (Germany), ES-SYSTEM S.A. (Poland), and more.

Some other vendors listed in the study include NormaGrup Technology (Spain), Legrand SA (France), Seoul Semiconductor Co Ltd (South Korea), to name a few.

Regional Segmentation

On the basis of geographical region, the global market of human-centric lighting is divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the rest of the world.

Europe is forecasted to be the dominating market segment during the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of the HCL solutions by the government and regulatory bodies in Europe is the prominent reason for the expected growth. Germany, Spain, and the UK are the major contributors to the growth of the European market. North America is expected to occupy the second position in the global market during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Industry News

In January 2020, Audi made an announcement of its latest development called Human-Centric Lighting in the AI: ME fully-automated car that gets modified on the basis of how the driver of the car feels. The presence of the blue-white light is expected to revitalize, motivate, and calm the tired drivers.

