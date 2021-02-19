Surgical Stents Market  Segmentation, Dynamics, Market Size, Supply & Demand, Competition & Companies, Drivers, Restraints and Technology

Market Analysis

The global Surgical Stents Market is likely to grow at a 7.9% CAGR between 2017- 2023, as per the Market Research Future’s (MRFR) new report. Surgical stents, simply put, are small tube like medical devices that are placed into arteries or blood vessels for opening blockages in vessels. Primarily, stents are used to treat renal and cardiac diseases. Esophageal stents, urinary stents, prostatic stents, biliary stents, cardiac stents, and others are the different types of surgical segments. It is made of different materials such as a standard polymer, biodegradable polymer, and metal. Some of its key applications include urinary tract disease, cardiac disease, and others.

Numerous factors are adding to the global surgical stents market growth. Such factors, according to the new MRFR report, include rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle, growing consumption of suboptimal diet, increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, and the growing number of minimally invasive surgeries. Additional factors adding market growth include changing lifestyle, increasing geriatric population, rising healthcare expenditure, rapid technological advancements, increasing obese and diabetic population, and increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases.

On the contrary, product recalls owing to safety issues, complications & risk of infection related to stent implantation, and higher surgery cost are factors that may limit the global surgical stents market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report offers an inclusive segmental analysis of the global surgical stents market report based on application, end users, types, and type of materials.

By types, the global surgical stents market is segmented into esophageal stents, urinary stents, prostatic stents, biliary stents, cardiac stents, and others. Cardiac stents are again segmented into artery stents, bio-engineered stents, drug eluting stents, balloon expanding stents, self-expanding stents, dual therapy stents, and others. Urinary stents are again segmented into closed end stents, open end stents, multi loop stents, and double pigtail stents.

By metal, the global surgical stents market is segmented into standard polymer, biodegradable polymer, and metal. Of these, the metal segment will lead the market over the forecast period for its various benefits, such as biocompatibility and enhanced flexibility.

By applications, the global stents market is segmented into urinary tract disease, cardiac disease, and others.

By end users, the global stents market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, & others. Among these, hospitals will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the surgical stents market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, North America will spearhead the market over the forecast period. Higher healthcare expenditure, presence of well-developed healthcare sector in the region, and rising prevalence of renal & cardiac diseases are adding to the growth of the market in the region.

The surgical stents market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period, followed by the Asia Pacific. Factors adding to the surgical stents market in the region include rapidly developing economies, huge patient population, rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, favorable government initiatives, and effective strategies undertaken by the government.

The surgical stents market in the RoW is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global surgical stents market report include Elixir Medical Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), STI Laser Industries, Ltd (Israel), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Laserage Technology Corporation (US), Medtronic (US), Amaranth Medical, Inc (US), amg International GmbH (Germany), ELLA – CS, s.r.o. (Czech Republic), Arterial Remodeling Technologies (US), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott (US), and Angiocare (Netherlands).