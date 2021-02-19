Sepsis Diagnostics Market Overview, Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Analysis & Forecast by 2022

The global Sepsis Diagnostics Market is expected to exhibit a strong 8% CAGR over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global sepsis diagnostics market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 710 million by the end of the forecast period. The research report profiles the global sepsis diagnostics market in great detail and provides readers with a comprehensive overview of the market. The market’s historical growth trajectory, present conditions, and future growth prospects are studied in the report. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market’s historical growth trajectory by detailing the historical stats regarding the market. Future projections are based on the detailed historical stats offered in the report. Based on this platform, future projections for the sepsis diagnostics market’s growth trajectory over the forecast period are provided in the report. The report also profiles the leading players in the global sepsis diagnostics market and gives readers a comprehensive analysis of the leading players in the global sepsis diagnostics market. The report also profiles the major drivers and restraints affecting the global sepsis diagnostics market. The factors making the market tick and those holding the market back are studied in detail in the report. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sepsis diagnostics market is also assessed in the report.

Sepsis diagnostics can be used to diagnose severe sepsis as well as septic shock, which differ slightly in symptoms. Severe sepsis can cause an organ to fail, whereas septic shock is manifested through various symptoms, including low blood pressure. The rising prevalence of sepsis is the primary driver for the global sepsis diagnostics market. Sepsis is a life-threatening complication of the body’s own immune system hurting the body’s own organs or tissues. It can be caused by a weakened immune system, chronic disease, cancer, or kidney or liver diseases.

The increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired sepsis is also a major driver for the global sepsis diagnostics market. This has led to a growing demand for quick diagnostics of sepsis. This is likely to remain a major driver for the global sepsis diagnostics market over the forecast period.

Competitive Leaderboard:

Leading players in the global sepsis diagnostics market include Sandstone Diagnostics Inc., Cube Dx GmbH, Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd., Becton Dickinson and Company, T2 Biosystems Inc., Immunexpress, EKF Diagnostics, and bioMerieux Inc. Technological innovation in molecular diagnostic technologies is likely to remain a major target for players in the global sepsis diagnostics market over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of technology, product, end use, and region.

By technology, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into molecular diagnostics, biomarkers, immunoassays, and others. The molecular diagnostics segment holds the largest share in the global sepsis diagnostics market and is likely to remain the leading revenue generator over the forecast period. Molecular diagnostics are highly effective diagnosing sepsis. However, the slowness of molecular diagnostics processes is likely to count against them in the final reckoning over the coming years. Alternative technologies are likely to be developed in the coming years in order to counter the slow nature of molecular diagnostics. The biomarkers segment also accounts for a significant share in the global sepsis diagnostics market.

On the basis of product type, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into kits, instruments, blood culture media, and others. The kits segment holds a major share in the global sepsis diagnostics market.

On the basis of end user, the global sepsis diagnostics market is segmented into pathology laboratories, specialty clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is the leading regional market for sepsis diagnostics, followed by Europe. The presence of leading players in these two regions is likely to remain a major driver for the sepsis diagnostics market in these regions over the forecast period.