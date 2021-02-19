Diphtheria Treatment Market Overview, Dynamics, Growth Factors for Business Expansion, Key Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:

A vaccine contains a biological preparation of a weakened or killed microbial agent, its toxins or its surface proteins, which provides active acquired immunity against the disease caused by the microbe. Vaccination stimulates and train the body immunity to recognize and destroy the microbial threat in any future encounters. There has been increasing product development such as prefilled syringes for direct use. Thus market partnerships with medical device companies is a good strategy. Another development has been the substitution of adjuvants in the vaccine preparation. Partnerships with academics and research organizations is another strategy worth exploring especially for new players.

The market for vaccines in Middle East and Africa presents immense potential. The market driving factors are unmet needs for vaccination, policies of national governments and international bodies such as World Health Organization (WHO) which provide huge funding and international aid, increasing funds from philanthropy organizations such as Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, expansion of national immunization schedule of many countries, growing awareness, growth of low cost vaccine manufacturing especially in developing countries, the entry of China in the vaccine market etc.

The market constraints include falling profitability of vaccine manufacture, side effects associated with vaccines such as type A immune reaction and allergies, variability of efficacy of vaccines. Financial restraints such as falling returns on investment and the resultant exit of a number of players from vaccine manufacture will affect the future growth of vaccines.

However the development of capacity and capabilities of diphtheria vaccine and biological research companies in nations such as India will drive the future market. For example, Indian biopharmaceutical companies such as serum institute of India, Bharat pharmaceuticals etc. are catering to the global market due to their low cost and quality products. The entry of China in the vaccine market is expected to further sharpen the competition in the vaccine segment. However an opposite effect is being witnessed in the developed regions market. Many players have pulled out of the vaccine segment in the developed regions due to falling profitability and low returns on investment in the segment. Thus, the developing regions are estimated to emerge as the largest markets in the near future.

Global Diphtheria treatment Market Players:

Key players profiled in the report are Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, Bharat Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Sanofi-Pasteur, Merck & Co., Shanghai Institute of Biological Products, Wuhan Institute of Biological Products, Serum Institute of India, Wyeth, Chiron Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd. and others.

Segmentation:

The global diphtheria treatment market is segmented on the basis of product type and end users. Based on product type, the market has been segmented as Tetanus Immune Globulin (TIG), Tetanus Toxoid (TT), Tetanus-diphtheria (Td), Diphtheria Toxoid and Pertussis (DTaP). Based on the treatment, the market has been segmented as antitoxin, antibiotics, macrolides and others. Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, academics and research, and others.