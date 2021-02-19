Signal intelligence Market Key Drivers, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Future Scope Analysis and Forecast To 2023

Signal intelligence Market Research Report, by Region (Europe, North America, ROW, Asia-Pacific), by Application (Airborne, Naval, Land-based, Space), by Type (Communication Intelligence, Electronic Intelligence) — Global Forecast till 2023

The market for signals intelligence is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of signals intelligence market has been studied for North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacifc), and the rest of the world (including the Middle East & Africa, and South America).

North America was leading the signals intelligence market in 2018. North America is an established region in terms of advanced infrastructure support— widely known for being an early adopter of new technology. Increasing government support for military and defense security & surveillance applications, development of Internet and communication platforms, and presence of key players such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Raytheon among others are some prime factors for the growth of signals intelligence in this region. The US followed by Canada are the leading market of signal intelligence.

Europe held second-largest share of the global signals intelligence market in 2018. The UK dominated the market, followed by Russia, Germany, and France. Increasing security concerns especially in public areas due to increasing crime rates and terrorist attacks has developed a need for advanced security intelligence solutions in the region. Development in AI and connected technologies is expected to propel the development of security infrastructure for law enforcement agencies and the defense sector, which is expected to significantly impact the signal intelligence market in the region.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest growing CAGR. China accounted for the highest market share of the Asia-Pacific signals intelligence market in 2018. China controls multiple signal intelligence stations in the country and examines signals coming from countries such as Russia, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia. The country is equipped with a strong network communication infrastructure. Whereas, South Korea, followed by India is projected to grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period.

MRFR has considered BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Thales, Raytheon, Elbit Systems, General Dynamics, Israel Aerospace Industries, SAAB, Mercury Systems, Rolta India, Rheinmetall, Systematic A/S, Harris, and Cobham as some of the key players in Signals Intelligence market.

Contact

