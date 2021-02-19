Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Expected to Reach at High Pace by 2023 | Know COVID-19 Analysis | Top Companies- Southwest Microwave, Honeywell International Inc.

According to MRFR, the global perimeter intrusion detection systems market 2021 is expected to reach USD 6 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6% over the review period 2017-2023.

Market Scenario

Adoption of fiber optics technology and network security technologies is pushing the perimeter intrusion detection systems market to expand. It is extensively used by sensing, questioning, and networking, and others, to deliver end-to – end intrusion detection solutions. There is an increasing demand for remote access via the cloud, and wireless technology is fueling market growth in security systems. Perimeter intrusion detection systems are commonly used in advanced video processing, video motion detection, microwave ovens, radar video monitoring, electromagnetic, infrared rays, electronic safety detection and others. These broad spectrums of applications greatly boost market growth.

In addition, the implementation of strict government regulations on perimeter safety works favorably towards market growth. Such systems allow the cost of manpower to be that, which helps to create tremendous traction for the global market. There has been a boom in video surveillance systems that can be accessed through the cloud and wireless technology, because they are more reliable and size-efficient. This rise in the demand can be due to the increasing risk of terrorism and infiltration worldwide as well as increased government regulation on the securities. These systems enable the reduction the manpower cost. The terrorist threats and infiltration attempts have risen over the last few years. To retain common people’s security and important data, governments around the world are investing enormous amounts in security systems, triggering the global market for perimeter intrusion detection systems.

The increase in false alarm rates, on the other hand, hinders market growth. In addition, the challenges of integrating the current systems with the latest technologies are restricting business development. Conversely, the current perimeter intrusion detection systems have the high false alarm rate that hinders global market growth. The issues that are related to the integration of present systems with the new advanced technologies are keeping the market unstable.

Notable Players in The Global Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems Market Are:

Southwest Microwave

Anixter International Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric

Advanced Perimeter Systems Limited

RBtec Perimeter Security Systems

Axis Communications AB

FLIR Systems, Inc.

Senstar Corporation

Tyco International PLC

Market Segmentation

The global market for perimeter intrusion detection systems is segmented according to components, type of deployment, verticals, and region. The part is segmented into hardware (sensors (seismic sensors, acoustic glass-break sensors, and shock sensors), solution, facilities (managed services, maintenance & support, system integration & consulting, risk assessment & analysis), and others. The form of deployment is further segmented into open field, buries, fence mounted, etc. The vertical component is further divided into aerospace, government & defense, transport, manufacturing, commercial and other sectors.

Regional Outlook

The regional analysis of perimeter intrusion detection systems market is being studied for region such as North America, Asia pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading regions across the world in terms of market share in perimeter intrusion detection systems market as the perimeter intrusion detection systems are widely used in various sectors aerospace, government & defense, transportation, industrial, commercial, and others. The demand for perimeter intrusion detection systems in Europe area is expected to see rapid growth in the years ahead. Though Asia Pacific countries such as China , Japan and India are an emerging player in the market for perimeter intrusion detection systems and are expected to develop at the highest CAGR in the coming years, as companies are interested in targeting perimeter intrusion detection systems in these markets to meet customer requirements.

Intended Audience

Perimeter intrusion detection systems providers

Advertising agents

Marketing solution providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

