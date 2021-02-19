Optical Fingerprint Sensor Market 2021 Expected to Showcase Extensive Growth USD 1 billion by End of Forecast

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the global optical fingerprint sensor market 2021 to attain a valuation of USD 1 billion by 2023-end. It is also estimated that the market can advance at a decent rate of 12% between 2017 and 2023, which is the forecast period. We will provide covid-19 impact analysis with report.

Primary Boosters and Main Deterrents

Optical fingerprint scanning technology has been observing a rapid surge in its adoption rate, on account of its high accuracy level and affordability that makes it a big hit among price-sensitive end-users. A mounting need to safeguard sensitive data and information within an intensely competitive environment prompts am increase in the adoption of fingerprint sensors. With a widespread use in commercial security, the optical fingerprint sensor technology has a broad application range across various industries, which induces major market growth across the globe.

MRFR provides the latest impact analysis on COVID-19, revealing that in just few months, the semiconductor industry has been drastically affected by the recent crisis. Taking into account the long-term impact of covid-19, the semiconductor sector will however remain resilient, in line with the companies adopting the work-from-home strategy to ensure their operations continue in the coming time.

Top Contenders

Top contenders in the industry include Securlinx Integration Software (U.S.), Fingerprint Cards AB (Sweden), BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), VocalZoom (Israel), Vkansee (China), Bio Key International Inc (U.S.), SecuGen Corporation (U.S.), Shenazhen CAMA Biometrics Co.Ltd (China), Aware Inc (U.S.), Bayometric (U.S.), Synaptics Incorporated (U.S.), to name a few.

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4750

Market Segmentation

The market for optical fingerprint sensors has been considered for component, technology and application.

The primary components covered in the market study are charged coupled device (CCD), photodiode, cover plate and lens as well as CMOS optical imagers. Between these, the lead has been taken by the CCD segment and the CMOS segment, given their combined use in fingerprint sensors.

The main technologies studied are electro-optical imaging as well as multi-spectral imaging. Electro-optical imaging is one of the most popular techniques in optical fingerprint sensors, as a result of which it is holds the biggest share in the global market.

The applications of optical fingerprint sensors are government agencies, healthcare, military & defense, smart homes, telecom operators, banking & finance, commercial security, consumer electronics, and more. Banking & finance, commercial security and telecom can exhibit higher demand in the coming years, and show fast growth during the given period.

Regional Study

The regional study of the optical fingerprint sensor market covers Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The dominance of the APAC market is apparent, given the strong presence of a massive number of celebrated tech vendors in the consumer electronics and semiconductors industries. The high concentration of a number of renowned smartphone OEMs like Oppo, Samsung, Xiaomi and Vivo in China; increasing deployment of biometrics systems in retail and the mounting need to bring down the fraud incidents and provide safe access to the logical and physical assets in commercial applications also benefit the optical fingerprint sensor market.

North America is one of the strongest contenders in the global market for optical fingerprint sensors, spearheaded by the US and Canada.

Get More Information: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/optical-fingerprint-sensor-market-4750

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Market Introduction Research Methodology Market Dynamics Executive Summary Market Factor Analysis Optical Fingerprint Sensor Market, By Segments Competitive Analysis

Continued…

Also Access Related Reports:

Smartphone Market Insights 2021: Business Opportunity, Future Scope & Rising Demand By Top Vendors- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (005930 (KRX)), Apple (AAPL (NASDAQ)), Google LLC

Smartphone TV Market Expected to Reach at High Pace by 2025 | Know COVID-19 Analysis | Top Companies- Comcast Corporation, AT&T, Sky PLC, MobiTV

Screenless Display Market 2021 Size, Share, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Business Opportunities, Demand by Major Companies: Leia Inc., Kapsys, Holoxica Ltd.

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]