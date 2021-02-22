Threat Intelligence Platform Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Trends, Analysis, Future Scope, Forecast To 2024

Global Threat Intelligence Platform Market Research Report: by Component [Solution, Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)], Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise), Deployment (On Premise, Cloud), Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Government and Defense, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, Retail, Education, Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World) – Forecast till 2024

Market Highlights

The global threat intelligence platform market has been segmented based on component, organization size, deployment, and vertical.

By component, the global threat intelligence platform market has been divided into solutions and services. The services segment is expected to grow with a higher CAGR due to high demand for managed service providers.

Based on organization size, the market has been segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The SMEs segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the global threat intelligence platform market has been divided into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to exhibit the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of vertical, the global threat intelligence platform market has been divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), IT and telecommunication, government and defense, energy and utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, retail, education and others. BFSI is expected to be the largest segment in terms of market share; it is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

IBM Corporation (US), Symantec Corporation (US), FireEye, Inc. (US), Dell Inc. (US), Optiv Security Inc. (US), McAfee, LLC (US), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Webroot Inc. (US), PhishLabs (US), AT&T (US), AO Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Flashpoint (US), Intel 471 (US), and LogRhythm, Inc. (US) are the key players in the threat intelligence platform market.

Regional Analysis

The global threat intelligence platform market is estimated to register a CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024 to reach USD 6.6 billion. The geographic analysis of the market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to be the dominating regional market in terms of the adoption of threat intelligence platform. For the purpose of analysis, the North American market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Compliance with regulations and standards such as General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA), Sarbanes–Oxley Act (SOX), Gramm–Leach–Bliley Act (GLBA), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), and Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) are driving the market growth in North America. The US is the leading country-level market, while Mexico is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.

The European market has been divided into the UK, Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. In terms of market size, Europe is expected to be the second-largest regional market. The growth of this market can be attributed to the high adoption of threat intelligence platforms in the BFSI, telecommunications and IT, government, and healthcare sectors. The UK is the leading country-level market in terms of market share, while Germany expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing regional market in the global threat intelligence platform market over the forecast period. The regional market has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The growing need of enterprises to deploy advanced cybersecurity solutions such as threat intelligence platforms due to the increased cyber attacks is the key factor driving the growth of threat intelligence platform market in the region. China is the leading country-level market, while India is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The market in the rest of the world region has been segmented into South America and the Middle East & Africa. These regions are anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period.

