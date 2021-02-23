IOT- Identity Access Management Market Outlook 2021: Industry Size, Share, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Business Opportunities

The IOT- identity access management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period. As per the IOT- identity access management market research report, the global market for IOT- identity access management is anticipated to grow rapidly by US$20 Billion by 2022. As per analysts, growing adoption of cloud services along with consumer centric identity access management will drive the market growth throughout the forecast period. The IOT- identity access management market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global IOT- identity access management market and its services, deployment, customer type and industry segments. The continuous up-gradation of valuable features as well as differentiation techniques are the factors which could affect the IOT- IAM market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global IoT- identity access management market has been segmented based on services, deployment, customer type and industry. On the basis of services, the market for IOT- identity access management is segmented based on directory services, password management, and multi-factor authentication. Additionally, the market on the basis of components, is segmented into network hardware, cooling units. The global market for IOT- identity access management is also covered based on industry segment which is further split into banking, IT, healthcare, and government.

Key influences such as issues related to implementation could obstruct the IOT- identity access management market growth. However, as per the IOT- identity access management market research report, merchandising of functions as well as consumer-grade identities will drive growth during the forecast period. These key growth factors will help support the IOT- identity access management market growth at a high CAGR. The segmental analysis of services, deployment, customer type and industry segments as well as regional market analysis has been presented in the global IOT- identity access management market research report. Analysts studying the IOT- identity access management market have presented projections in the IOT- identity access management market research report assisting IOT- identity access management market-based companies in numerous ways. The IOT- identity access management market research report offers crucial details about the IOT- identity access management market based on the data and forecasts till 2022.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2034

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world regional market for IOT- identity access management are primarily covered in the global IOT- identity access management market research report. The report also covers country-level markets spread across North America – the United States, Canada, and Mexico. In South America – Brazil and other country-level IOT- identity access management markets are covered in the report. In Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, the country-level IOT- identity access management markets covered are China, India, Japan, and others. The IOT- identity access management market research report also covers the regional market for IOT- identity access management spread across European countries including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Germany, etc.

Competitive Landscape

The rise of social media and identity boost by BYOD are expected to accelerate the IOT- identity access management market growth worldwide. The global IOT- identity access management market is set to witness challenges including assignment of security policies, however, companies in the IOT- identity access management market will sustain the growth rate. The IOT- identity access management market research report also offers company profiles of key players operating in the IOT- identity access management market around the world. Additionally, the global IOT- identity access management market report provides detailed analysis of the market based on primary and secondary research data collected from the IOT- identity access management market’s key decision makers as well as stakeholders. The IOT- identity access management market research report covers all such factors assisting companies in the IOT- identity access management market to improve their plans and portfolio.

Major Players:

Players leading the global IoT IAM market include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT (NASDAQ) (US), IBM Corporation (IBM (NYSE))(US), Hitachi, Ltd. (6501 (TYO))(Japan), Intel Security Group (US), EMC Corporation (US), Siemens AG (SIE (ETR))(Germany), ARCON Tech Solutions (India), Oracle Corporation (ORCL (NYSE)) (US), Cloud Security Alliance (US) and CA Technologies (US), among others.

Industry News

Ordr has announced an essential release of the Ordr Systems Control Engine (SCE), a framework for discovering each connected device, device computation and risk profile, and automation of response, as a pioneer in the visibility and safety of all connected devices. Ordr SCE 7.4.2 is the company’s biggest product launch to date, with over 160 new features, integrations and upgrades, to offer company and connected devices unprecedented exposure and security.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (104 pages) on IOT- Identity Access Management: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/iot-identity-access-management-market-2034

Intended Audience

Cyber security providers

System integrators

Government organizations

Resellers

Security service providers

Consultancy firms

Also Access Related Reports:

http://icrowdnewswire.com/3d-scanner-market-expected-to-witness-significant-growth-during-the-forecast-period-autodesk-inc-trimble-navigation-ltd-topcon-corporation

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/artificial-intelligence-ai-chipset-market-insights-2020-business-opportunity-future-scope-rising-demand-by-top-vendors–qualcomm-technologies-nvidia-intel-2021-01-04

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/emergency-lighting-market-expected-to-reach-at-high-pace-by-2025-know-covid-19-analysis-top-companies–hubbell-lighting-inc-philips-lighting-holding-bv-2021-01-04

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]