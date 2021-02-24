Osteoarthritis Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Development Trends and Forecast to 2023

Regional Analysis

The global primary osteoarthritis market consists of regions namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas dominate the global primary osteoarthritis market owing to the increasing cases of arthritis in the U.S. and Canada and play a significant role in driving the global primary osteoarthritis market. The U.S. has a substantial lead in the number of osteoarthritis clinical trials globally, followed by Germany and the U.K. Currently, there are two therapies that has been filed for approval with the FDA. The European primary osteoarthritis market is growing at a steady pace and is anticipated to compete with the American market.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the primary Osteoarthritis Market during the forecasted period 2017-2023. In developing countries from Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa, the awareness related to age-specific diseases such as osteoarthritis and osteoporosis is increasing rapidly. For instance, in July 2017, Kolon Pharmaceutical got the approval for the World’s first cell and gene therapy for knee osteoarthritis in Korea.

Market Highlights

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 54 million people in the United States diagnosed with osteoarthritis (OA), it is the most common type of arthritis and a leading cause of disability. Osteoarthritis therapies are commonly administered via the oral route, with a few products being available in topical and transdermal formulations. The global prevalence of osteoarthritis is estimated to be 8.2%. Pfizer has the highest number of completed clinical trials for osteoarthritis, and also leading sponsors for conducting clinical trials for primary osteoarthritis, followed by Sanofi and Merck & Co. Ltd. For instance, in August 2016, Bioventus, a global leader in orthobiologic solutions launched GELSYN-3, a three-injection hyaluronic acid (HA) product for pain relief associated with osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee.

Segmentation

The primary osteoarthritis is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-users.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into knee osteoarthritis, hand osteoarthritis, neck osteoarthritis, hip osteoarthritis, wrist osteoarthritis, spinal osteoarthritis, shoulder osteoarthritis, and others

On the basis of the product diagnosis, the market is segmented into imaging, joint fluid analysis, and others. The imaging is further classified into divided X-rays, Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and others.

On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into medication, therapies, surgery, and others. The medication can be classified into analgesics and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The analgesics is further classified as acetaminophen, duloxetine, and others. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs can be further classified into aspirin, ibuprofen, naproxen sodium/ naproxen, and others.

On the basis of the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical institutes, research organization, and others.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the global primary osteoarthritis market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Limited (U.S.), Novartis AG (Switerzland), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), and Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Abiogen Pharma (Italy), Ampio pharmaceuticals (U.S.), BioDelivery Sciences International (U.S.), CrystalGenomics (South Korea), Daiichi Sankyo (Japan), Eli Lilly (U.S.), Horizon Pharma (Republic of Ireland), Iroko Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Merck & Co. Ltd (U.S.), Nuvo Research (U.S.), Regeneus (Australia), Sanofi (France), SantoSolve (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (UK), Winston Pharmaceuticals (India).