Perimeter Protection Market Outlook, Strategies, Industry Analysis, Future Scope, Key Drivers Forecast To 2024

Global Perimeter Protection Market Research Report: By Component (System (Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems, Video Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems, Others), Services(Professional Services, Managed Services)), By End User (Government & Defense, Commercial, Industrial, Residential, others) and By Region – Forecast to 2025

Market Forecast

The Global Perimeter Protection Market is expected to cross USD 276.46 Billion by 2025 at an impressive CAGR of 13.46%.

Segmentation

By Component: The largest market within the component segment is the perimeter protection systems market. A vast category, perimeter protection encapsulates perimeter intrusion detection systems, video surveillance systems, access control systems, alarm & notification systems, and others. Perimeter intrusion detection systems excel in detecting a breach in the perimeter and their quick response time allows for effective countermeasures to be deployed. Video surveillance systems are affordable and can easily plug the gaps within a security perimeter. They can be monitored remotely, can store image and video data for long periods, and can be deployed in all manners of environment. Access control systems are reliable, relatively cheap, and offer significant deterrence to intruders. They can be remotely operated, passcode operated, passkey operated, or operated using retinal scans as well as thumbprints. Alarms and notifications play a huge role in perimeter protection. Effective alarms ensure security personnel can be alerted to a perimeter breach or that the intruders themselves can be made aware that their activities have been noticed. The perimeter services segment is further subdivided into two categories, professional services and managed services. Professional perimeter protection services provide perimeter protection solutions as well as training for their clientele with limited interaction thereafter save for maintenance and upgradation. Managed perimeter protection services provide the actual perimeter protection service for their clients.

By End User: By end user, the largest market is the commercial perimeter protection services market. Commercial enterprises need to safeguard sensitive information and prevent corporate espionage. Commercial enterprises also deter theft with the implementation of perimeter protection. The government and military market for perimeter protection is growing due to an increase in global terrorism, cross-border infiltration, and illegal immigration. The US-Mexico border is an example of how perimeter protection is being used to safeguard more than 3000 km. The defense of government and military installations is also a critical aspect of this market segment. Industrial plants and warehouses are usually situated in remote locations and cover vast areas, making manned protection difficult, costly, and time-consuming. The use of perimeter protection in these areas significantly reduces infiltration and lessens the manpower burden to oversee security for such large areas. Residential perimeter protection is a growing market largely due to an increase in urbanization and a subsequent increase in urban crimes. The employment of perimeter protection for residential buildings and houses also has a marked deterrent effect.

Key Players

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric

Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

FLIR Systems

Axis Communications AB

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Tyco International PLC

Bosch Security Systems

United Technologies Corporation

Southwest Microwave, Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems

Fiber Sensys, Inc.

Cias Elettronica

Senstar Corporation

Puretech Systems, Inc.

