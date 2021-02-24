Rugged Power Supply Market 2021: Business Trends, COVID-19 Outbreak, Competitor Strategy, Industry Profit Growth, Landscape and Demand

According to Market Research Future (MRFR) the global rough power supply market is expected to develop from USD 13.16 billion in 2018 to USD 17.66 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period).

Rugged power supply is an electrical power unit that supplies durable power even in harsh environments, such as high altitude, extreme high and low temperatures, powerful shocks, and strong vibrations. These are majorly used in the areas where main power supply is unavailable, cannot be supplied, or unreliable. During manufacturing, rugged power supply units undergo extensive environment condition testing, design verification testing (DVT), and highly accelerated life testing (HALT) to ensure its reliability in any situation.

Drivers and Limits

High need for power supply in volatile climatic conditions, standardization of power supply goods and high investment in defense sectors to ensure national security is the main drivers for the growth of rough power supply units worldwide. In most developing economies, however, budget constraints and lack of awareness act as major limiting factors for the development of the rugged power supply market. The rough power supply market is characterized by rapid change, wide range of technologies, and demand for standardized products that provide both opportunities and threats to vendors by stepping up the competition. Most of the major vendors on the market are following the new product launch / product enhancement strategy followed by acquisition to lead in the rugged power supply market.

Segmentation

The global market for rugged power supply is segmented into component, system type, vertical industry, and regions / country.

The market is segmented by component into hardware and software. AC / DC Converter, DC / AC Converter, DC / DC Converter, and EMI Filters are among the hardware covered in the study.

The market is segmented by system type into discrete power supply and integrated power modules. Segmentation of interconnected power modules are synchronous and non-synchronous power modules. The market is segmented by vertical industry into defense, aerospace, telecommunications, health care, engineering, transportation and others. The defense sector, including navy, army, and air force, has the largest adoption of rugged power supply units enabling them to work in harsh air, ground, and sea environments. Due to the increasing development of the industry to offer enhanced and reliable telecom services in all types of areas, both rural and urban, the vertical telecom industry is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast time period.

Notable Players in The Global Rugged Power Supply Market Are:

XP Power (US)

Aegis Power Systems (US)

North Atlantic Industries (US)

Schaefer (US), TDK-Lambda (Japan)

Evercom (Belgium)

Extreme Engineering Solutions (US)

ABSOPULSE Electronics (Canada)

Crystal Group, Martek Power (US

Bluestone Technology (UK)

Regional Assessment

The market is segmented by area into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

It is expected that the global demand for rugged power supply will expand at a moderate pace during the 2018-2023 forecast period. The global rugged power supply market geographic analysis is being studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

During the forecast period North America is expected to dominate the rugged market in power supply. North America is regarded as the most advanced region in terms of developing and adopting innovative electrical and electronic technologies.

