POS Software Market Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends and Market Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Global POS Software Market Research Report: by Component (Software, Service), by Type (Fixed POS, Mobile POS), by Deployment (On-Cloud, On-Premise), by Operating System (iOS, Android, Windows), by Application (Inventory Tracking, Sales Reporting, Purchasing Management, Customer Engagement, Others), by End-User ( BFSI, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Transportation, Hospitality, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America) – Forecast till 2025

Market Overview

The Global POS Software Market was valued at USD 14.10 billion in 2018; it is estimated to reach USD 34.77 Billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 14.27% during the forecast period 2019–2025. Market Research Future (MRFR) has segmented the POS software market on the basis of component, type, deployment, operating system, application, end-user, and region.

By component, the POS software market has been segmented into software and services. Among these, currently, the software segment is dominating the market and is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of POS software systems among the retail, hospitality, and other sectors. POS software provides inventory management, price lookup, serial number support, discount management, barcode scanning, customer scanning, loyalty card management, customer accounts, access & security, and other features which simplify the digital transactions, increase employee productivity, operational efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction. The software also offers business insights to the user such as reporting and analytics which helps the organization to enhance its operational performance and customer satisfaction. Furthermore, the software also provides customization capabilities which offer flexibility of implementation to the user according to its requirement which is expected to fuel the demand for POS software during the forecast period.

By type, the market has been segmented into fixed POS and mobile POS. Among these, the fixed POS segment is currently dominating the market, whereas mobile POS is projected to be the fastest-growing segment. Fixed POS systems have witnessed high adoption as they offer ease of operations owing to features including display screens, barcode scanners, cash drawers, keyboards, printers, and others; this has increased the demand for POS software for PCs and other fixed terminals. Rising ownership of smart handheld devices such as smartphones, tablets, card readers, PIN pad devices, and others drive the demand for mobile POS systems.

By deployment, the market has been segmented into on-cloud and on-premise segments. Among these, the on-premise segment is expected to dominate the market whereas, the on-cloud segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR. Cloud-based POS software offers scalability, flexibility, mobility, and cost-efficiency which increases its demand across various verticals.

By operating system, the market has been segmented into iOS, Android, and Windows. Among these, the Android is projected to be the fastest-growing operating segment owing to the ease adopted by android platforms to develop POS solutions and increasing adoption of Android-based smart devices.

By application, the POS software market has been segmented into inventory tracking, sales reporting, purchasing management, customer engagement, and others. Among these, currently, the sales reporting segment is expected to dominate the market due to the high adoption of POS systems for managing payments and other transaction processes.

By end-user, the market has been segmented into BFSI, retail, media & entertainment, transportation, hospitality, and others. Among these, the retail segment is expected to dominate the market due to the growing adoption of POS software among retail organizations to simplify the payment and other business operations.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America has been further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Europe has been further segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Norway, Benelux, and Italy. Asia-Pacific has been sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. The Middle East and Africa have been further segmented into Saudi Arabia, Israel, Turkey, and South Africa and South America has been classified into Brazil, Peru, Chile, and Argentina.

Key Players

The POS software market is expected to grow in the coming years owing to the presence of numerous large players active in the regional markets. Microsoft Corporation (US), Toast Inc (US), Square Inc (US), TouchBistro Inc (Canada), Poster POS (Ukraine), Vend (New Zealand), Miva, Inc (US), Lightspeed (Canada), Shopify (Canada), Salesforce.com, Inc (US), Intuit (US), Bindo POS (US), Erply (US), GOFRUGAL (Dubai), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), PAX Global Technology Limited (Hong Kong), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Intel Corporation (US), and HP Inc (US) are the companies leading the POS Software Market globally.

