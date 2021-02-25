Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) Market Overview, Dynamics, Growth Factors for Business Expansion, Key Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

Increasing prevalence of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, growing the geriatric population, increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, and increasing R&D expenses drive the global market for Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. However, factors such as lack of awareness, limited availability of therapeutics, and erroneous diagnostic results are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

The global Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) Market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 17.5% during forecast period.

Segmentation

The global Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into sporadic CJD, hereditary CJD, and acquired CJD. On the basis of diagnosis, the market is categorized into imaging, spinal fluid tests, brain biopsy, and others. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into electroencephalogram (EEG), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computerized tomography (CT), and others. On the basis of the treatment, the market is segmented into opiate drugs, clonazepam, sodium valproate, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research organizations, diagnostic centers, medical research institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global market for Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) market. Presence of a huge patient population and a well-developed healthcare sector drives the regional market growth. Europe is second in the market due to the availability of funds for research and growing geriatric population. Regionally, Europe is divided into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe leads the market due to the presence of developed economies like Italy, U.K, France, and others. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for the global Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) market. Increasing geriatric population and a continuously developing healthcare sector within the region drives the market growth within the region. On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share in the global Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) Market. This can be attributed due to the presence of poor economies, and stringent government policies, especially within the Africa region. A majority of the market of the Middle East & Africa is held by the Middle East owing to the presence of developed economies like Dubai, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, besides others and huge healthcare expenditure.

Key Players

Some of the key players for the global Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD) market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Mylan N.V. (U.S.), Sandoz International GmbH (Germany), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (India), Apotex Inc. (Canada), Par Pharmaceutical. (U.S.), GENERAL ELECTRIC (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Medtronic (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Accuray Incorporated (U.S.)