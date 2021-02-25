In-Car Wireless Charging Market 2021 Size, Share, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Business Opportunities | Top Vendors: Samsung Electronics Co., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global In-Car Wireless Charging Market is projected to grow USD 13,748.0 Million by 2023, registering 40.8% CAGR during the review period (2017 – 2023). In 2017, the global market for in-car wireless charging stood at over USD 1,700 Million.

In-car wireless charging is touted to be an emerging innovation for today’s cars. In-car wireless charging system (WCS) includes wireless chargers used to charge electronic devices such as cell phones, tablets, and MP3/WAV players in the car. The gadget charges the devices by inductive charging. The consumer electronic devices reports are made by market Research Future, which includes market options for progress.

Competitive Analysis

The in-car wireless charging market contenders are estimated to support the growth enabling factors and thus are estimated to pull the market out of the depression due to the ongoing global pandemic. The necessity to establish a unique advantage in the market is reviewed to have a substantial influence on the global market. The market is predicted to guide its future growth with the inclusion of a balance of innovation and continual product enhancement. Besides, the need to ensure that the long-term sustainable growth goals are not comprised due to the existing difficulties is foreseen to be extremely important for the market stakeholders.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental investigation of the in-car wireless charging market is segmented into technology, device type, charging standards, distribution, vehicle type, and region. Based on the device type, the market for in-car wireless charging is segmented into smartphones and other devices. Based on the vehicle type, the market for in-car wireless charging encompasses fuel-based, electric vehicle, and hybrid vehicles. On the basis of distribution, the market for in-car wireless charging consists of aftermarket and OEM. Based on the technology, the market for in-car wireless charging is segmented into conductive charging, inductive power transfer, and magnetic resonance charging. By charging standard, the market for in-car wireless charging is segmented into QI standard and PMA standards. Based on the regions, the market for in-car wireless charging is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and other prominent regional markets.

Notable Players in the Global In-Car Wireless Charging Market Are:

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co (Germany)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Powermat Technologies Ltd (Israel)

Mojo Mobility, Inc. (U.S.)

Power square (India)

Zens (The Netherlands)

Apple Inc. (U.S.)

Aircharge(U.K)

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional insight into the in-car wireless charging market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and other prominent regional markets. The In-car wireless charging market in the North American region is at the top followed by European and the Asia Pacific region. The European regional market is accountable for a lead share due to the commonness of a noticeable premium car market in the region. The significant progress in the in-car wireless charging market in the North American region is attributed to technological improvements and intensifying application of internet of things and cloud technology in the region. The U.S. is the primary in-car wireless charging market in the North American region and has created incomes worth USD 342.9 million in 2017.

Major Highlights of TOC Covers:

Executive Summary Key Business Trends Regional Trends and Growth Product Trends End-use Trends Definition and Forecast Parameters In-Car Wireless Charging Market Segmentation In-Car Wireless Charging Market Landscape Vendor Matrix Company Profiles Business Overview Financial Data Product Landscape Strategic Outlook

Continued…

