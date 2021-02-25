Power Supply in Package Chip and Power Supply on Chip Market 2021 Size, Share, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Business Opportunities

Power supply in package chip (PSiP) and power supply on chip (PwrSoC) are recent power conversion technologies which can pave the path for future power management platforms. The global PSiP and PwrSoC market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) considers the various drivers and hurdles for the industry for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 virus and its impact are analyzed in the report.

Market Scope

The global power supply in package (PSiP) and power supply on chip (PwrSoC) market is expected to reach a valuation exceeding USD 2,300 million by 2023, as per the analysis of MRFR. The consumption of high-powered consumer electronic devices is expected to drive the market demand during the forecast period. Technologies advances in packaging of dies as well as customized solutions for energy conservation can bode well for the market.

The low output voltage of these processors while following the trend of miniaturization can culminate in a huge market demand. The integration of off-the-shelf converters which lower development and design costs can bolster the market demand. However, thermal challenges can impede the market growth.

Segmentation

In 2017, the PSiP segment commanded for more than 89% share of the market in terms of value. It is anticipated to reach a valuation in access of USD 2,000 Million exhibiting a healthy growth rate till the end of the forecast period. PSiP is used in automotive systems, portable devices, telecom devices, servers, routers, set-top boxes, laptops, desktop systems, and medical devices.

The consumer electronics segment currently accounts for the lion’s share of the market. The application is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1,354.4 Million by 2023. The consumer electronics segment has been witnessing a robust growth in recent years, consequently driving the demand for PSiPs and PwrSoC.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7764

Notable Players in The Global Power Supply in Package Chip and Power Supply on Chip Market Are:

Amkor Technology

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Bel Fuse Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

ON Semiconductor

TDK Corporation

Intel Corporation

Vicor Corporation

ASE Group

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Regional Analysis

Regions that were covered in the report include Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. The market in APAC is expected to remain highly attractive during the forecast period. In 2017, APAC commanded 48.3% share of the market and projected to exhibit 26.9% CAGR during the assessment period. The manufacturing sector in the region has undergone massive transformation in recent years, which is having a positive impact on the market in the region. China’s rise as a global manufacturing hub has drawn significant investment in the countries.

North America and Europe are the two other important markets for PSiP and PwrSoC. During the review period, the market in North America is projected to post a relatively higher CAGR; meanwhile Europe will retain its position as the third largest power supply in package (PSiP) and power supply on chip (PwrSoC) market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (104 pages) on Power Supply in Package Chip and Power Supply on Chip: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/power-supply-in-package-chip-market-7764

Major Highlights of TOC Covers:

Executive Summary Key Business Trends Regional Trends and Growth Product Trends End-use Trends Definition and Forecast Parameters Power Supply in Package Chip and Power Supply on Chip Market Segmentation Power Supply in Package Chip and Power Supply on Chip Market Landscape Vendor Matrix Company Profiles

Continued…

Access Related Reports:

LCP Connectors Market Poised to Reflect a CAGR of 8.1% by 2023 | APAC to Foster the Global Market

Level Transmitter Market Driven by the Growing Economic Disruption caused by COVID 19 | Top Companies- Dwyer Instruments, Vega Grieshaber Kg

Semiconductor Inspection System Market May Reach $6.91 Bn Mark by 2023 | Find Positive Growth with Rising Demand for Wafer

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]