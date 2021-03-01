Biological stains Market Analysis, Growth Factors, Development Trends and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Staining is a supplementary technique used to enhance the contrast in the microscopic image. Biological stains Market are essential in the identification of physical, chemical and structural characteristics of biological content. The increasing use of stains in healthcare and life sciences research, the surge in the number of infectious diseases and increasing commercial use of stains are the factors responsible for the growth of the biological stains market. Additionally, increasing R&D spending and aggressive strategies adopted by the top players, such as new product launches, and merger and acquisition activities are contributing to the growth of the market. For instance, in January 2017, Bio-Rad Laboratories announced the acquisition of RainDance Technologies for approximately USD 87 million. RainDance Technologies offers products such as microdroplet solutions for the early detection of cancer and other diseases.

The high costs associated with biological stains, availability of substitutes and risk of contamination due to the use of biological stains are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Access Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/biological-stains-market-6462

Regional Analysis

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global biological stains market during the forecast period factors propelling the growth of the market are rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing use of stains in food testing, and the presence of a well-established healthcare system. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to the increasing number of academic and research institutes in the region and with-it rising demand for biological reagents for research and academic purpose. Moreover, awareness about diagnostics and increasing expenditure on diagnostics are contributing to the growth of the market in this region. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to the increasing government support, rising investments in healthcare and the presence of well-established pharmaceutical market in the region. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global biological stains market due to the underdeveloped healthcare sector and lack of awareness.

Request For Free Sample Copy :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6462

Segmentation

The global biological stains market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market has been classified as acid fuchsin, Congo red, crystal violet, eosin, methylene blue, iodine, safranin, and others. The eosin segment has been further divided into eosin Y, alcoholic eosin Y, eosin B, eosin- phloxine, and picro-eosin. The application segment has been further divided into histology, bacteriology, protein staining, gram staining, protein staining, DNA staining, and fluorescence microscopy.

The market, by end-user, has been segmented into diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global biological stains market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Avantor, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Merck KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Water Corporation, and bioMérieux SA.