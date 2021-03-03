Breach and Attack Simulation Market Analysis, Future Plans, Technological Advancement, Target Audience, Growth Prospects Predicted by 2023

Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market Research Report: By Component (Tools/Platform and Service), Application (Configuration Management, Patch Management, Threat Intelligence and others), End User (Managed Service Providers, Enterprises and Data-Centers), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World {Middle East and Africa and South America}) – Forecast till 2025

Market Summary

Breach and attack simulation (BAS) is considered as one of the top solutions for CISOs for responding to the growing threat landscape as they minimize the cybersecurity risk by regular security testing. A study by Cymulate, a breach and attack simulation vendor, revealed that 67% amongst the organizations which they tested are vulnerable against a known threat. About 40% of the organizations were vulnerable to risk from the Dridex Trojan , 33% of organizations were at risk from the Ryuk ransomware, and 26% of the organizations were at risk from an Emotet variant that serves the Trickbot malware. By periodically verifying the effectiveness of security controls via data-driven assessments , evidence-based work, and simulated exercises, organizations can determine whether the controls are operating as intended. Market Research Future (MRFR) has segmented the breach and attack simulation market on the basis of component, application, end-user, and region.

By component, the breach and attack simulation market has been segmented into tools/platforms and services. The service segment has been further bifurcated into training and on-demand analyst services. Among the component, the solution segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the breach and attack simulation platforms/tools allows organizations to run continuously, on-demand cybersecurity simulations at any point of time without affecting the system to target the latest vulnerabilities and expose gaps in the system.

By application, the market has been segmented into configuration management, patch management, threat intelligence, and others. Among these, the configuration management segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Configuration management solutions offer testing, monitoring, and security controls to help in detecting and resolving breaches in the network.

By the end-user, the market has been categorized as managed service providers, enterprises, and data centers. Among these, the enterprise’s segment is expected to dominate due to the high spending among the enterprises to strengthen network security and protect sensitive data.

By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America has been further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. Europe has been further segmented into Germany, the UK, France, Spain, and Italy. Asia-Pacific has been sub-segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. The rest of the world has been further classified as the Middle East and Africa and South America.

Key Players

Global Breach and Attack Simulation Market is expected to be a growing market in the coming years owing to the presence of numerous Large Players active in the regional market. Cymulate (US), Pcysys (Israel), Skybox Security, Inc. (US), Qualys, Inc. (US), Rapid7 (US), DXC Technology Company (US), AttackIQ, Inc. (US), XM Cyber (Israel), SafeBreach Inc. (US), FireMon, LLC (US), Verodin, a part of FireEye (US), NopSec (US), Threatcare (US), MazeBolt Technologies (Israel), Scythe (US), and Cronus Cyber Technologies (Israel) are the companies leading the breach and attack simulation market globally.

