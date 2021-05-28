In 2026,Global Biogas Generator Size Is Estimated To Be USD 1316.9 Million

Biogas is a renewable gas that is produced by anaerobic microorganisms. These microbes feed off carbohydrates and fats, producing methane and carbon dioxides as metabolic waste products. This gas can be harnessed by man as a source of sustainable energy.A biogas generator is made up of three main components; the biogas engine or power plant, the generator that is coupled with the engine and controller. The controller is a small component that makes the world of difference to the overall system performance.

The biogas is supplied to the gas generator set by the gas storage tank through the desulfurizer, thereby driving the generator connected to the biogas internal combustion engine to generate electric power.

The global Biogas Generator size is estimated to be USD 1316.9 million in 2026 from USD 1033.7 million in 2020. The global Biogas Generator market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% for the next five years.

At present, in developed countries, the Biogas Generator industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe and US. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese Biogas Generator production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. GlobalInfoResearch will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

WeChat: 17665052062

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG