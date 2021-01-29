Multipurpose Cleaners Market Key Players, Segmentation, Growth, Trend, Demand and Forecast 2026

Global Multipurpose Cleaners Market size is projected to be valued at USD 5.15 Billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 4.20% between 2020 and 2026. The household cleaners market has witnessed massive growth in the past few years, and the same trend is expected in the case of the multipurpose cleaners market as well. The rising consumer preference for hygiene products is anticipated to act as one of the significant factors for the growth of the global multipurpose cleaners market.

Moreover, the growth of commercial sectors is also anticipated to act as one of the major drivers for the growth of the global multipurpose cleaners market during the forecast period. North America and Europe markets collectively held the major market share in 2019 and are projected to witness moderate growth rate during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific market is projected to expand at the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The key players of the market have been engaged in new product launches. For instance, in March 2019, AlEn USA has launched a new eco-friendly line of household cleaning products named ‘Art of Green’ The product does not contain a toxic formula and is available in two fragrances, namely lavender eucalyptus & citrus and white flowers.

