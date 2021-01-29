Business Intelligence Software Market 2018 Trending Scenario, Advance Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Cloud segment was leading in the market in 2016, and is estimated to continue during forecast period. Also, other industry vertical segment dominated overall market, and deploys the business intelligence software at a higher scale. Rising adoption of business intelligence software by many associations and growth in demand for cloud-based business analytics software among SMEs are major factors that are fueling the business analytics software market growth. Data explosion is projected to drive the business intelligence software market growth over the forecast period. Increasing amount of customer data in certain industries like retail and BFSI, have promoted industry penetration on account of high need for more space and hardware to store data.
Increased costs and requirement in healthcare to reduce expenses are key factors projected to fuel healthcare business intelligence software market growth. Healthcare providers are improving patient outcomes, reduce expenditures, and analyze treatment effectiveness with the help of healthcare Business Intelligence platforms, effectively using operational, patient, and other relevant data.
Scope of Global Business Intelligence Software Market:
Business Intelligence Software Market by Type:
Cloud BI Software
Mobile BI Software
Social BI Software
Traditional BI Software
Business Intelligence Software Market by Deployment Model:
On-demand/Cloud
On-premise
Business Intelligence Software Market by End User:
IT & Telecom
Retail
BFSI
Manufacturing
Others
Business Intelligence Software Market by Application:
Customer Analytics
Supply Chain Analytics
Marketing Analytics
Pricing Analytics
Others
Business Intelligence Software Market by Geography:
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Key Players Operated in Market Include:
SAP
Microsoft
SAS
Oracle
IBM
Qlik
Tableau Software
Information Builders
Teradata
MicroStrategy
Yellowfin International
Zoho
Jaspersoft
Sisense
Phocas
Domo
Sysomos
ZAP BI
Salesforce
datapine
Javelin Group
Square