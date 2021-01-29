Business Intelligence Software Market 2018 Trending Scenario, Advance Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Cloud segment was leading in the market in 2016, and is estimated to continue during forecast period. Also, other industry vertical segment dominated overall market, and deploys the business intelligence software at a higher scale. Rising adoption of business intelligence software by many associations and growth in demand for cloud-based business analytics software among SMEs are major factors that are fueling the business analytics software market growth. Data explosion is projected to drive the business intelligence software market growth over the forecast period. Increasing amount of customer data in certain industries like retail and BFSI, have promoted industry penetration on account of high need for more space and hardware to store data.

Increased costs and requirement in healthcare to reduce expenses are key factors projected to fuel healthcare business intelligence software market growth. Healthcare providers are improving patient outcomes, reduce expenditures, and analyze treatment effectiveness with the help of healthcare Business Intelligence platforms, effectively using operational, patient, and other relevant data.