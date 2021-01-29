Plasterboard Market 2018: Business Development By Various Trend Analysis 2026

The tapered-edged segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period since it is easy and quick to install as compared to the square-edged plasterboard. Tapered edge boards are ideal for either joining or skimming, while the square edge is usually used for textured finishes. Plasterboard commonly comes in 1200mm inclusive sheets, designed to suit the standard 600mm stud spacing used in housing today.

The non-residential end-user industry is expected to grow at the fastest pace due to its increased demand from the construction industry. In global plasterboard market, the non-residential segment accounted for over 36% share in 2017. It is predictable to continue its dominance in the forecast period. In addition, characteristics for instance easy installation & damage repair, quick construction, and flexible architecture have made plasterboard the preferred choice in the construction of non-residential buildings.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific dominated the plasterboard market globally. India, China, and Indonesia are predictable to emerge as the most rapidly growing countries in the global plasterboard market. The essential for high-quality infrastructure in developing countries is driving the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing chemical processing industrial activities, construction and building sectors in countries, for instance, China, India, and Indonesia expect propelling the marketâ€™s profit margin during the upcoming years.

In emerging economies improved foreign direct investments (FDI) has also contributed to the market growth. Rapid urbanization in emerging countries has to lead to the boom in the residential and also in the commercial real estate market.

Global plasterboard market report includes PESTLE analysis, competitive landscape, and Porterâ€™s five force model. Market attractive analysis wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on the market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Some of the key players operating in the global Plasterboard market, Georgia Pacific LLC, Etex Group, Ayhaco Gypsum Products, Jason Plasterboard Co. Ltd., Gypsum Management, Saint-Gobain S.A.

Scope of the Global Plasterboard Market

Global Plasterboard Market, by Form

Square-Edged

Tapered-Edged

Global Plasterboard Market, by Type

Standard

Fire Resistant

Sound Insulated

Moisture Resistant

Thermal

Specialist

Impact Resistant

Triple Low End

Gas Filled

Global Plasterboard Market, by End-user

Residential

Non-Residential

Global Plasterboard Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Key players operating in Global Plasterboard Market

Supply, Inc.

Armstrong World Industries Inc.

USG Corporation,

National Gypsum

Knauf Gips KG

Siniat Ltd.

Tanzania Gypsum Limited

Atiskan Gypsum Products Co. Inc.

Lafarge Holcim Ltd.

Boral Ltd.

Fletcher Building Ltd.