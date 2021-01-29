LABORATORY MIXER MARKET SIZE GARNER BRIMMING REVENUES SIZE COVID-19 2026

Global laboratory mixer market was valued US$ 1.15 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 1.63 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.46 % during a forecast period.

Growing research activity in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries is boosting the growth of the market. Emerging economies and rising industry-academia collaborations are key opportunities of the global laboratory mixer market. However, the high cost of advanced research laboratory mixers and long equipment lifecycle are limiting the growth of the market.

Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/4096

The research laboratories & institutes segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the laboratory mixer market during the forecast period owing to the growing demand & adoption of life science instruments and general laboratory equipment including laboratory mixers and shakers in research laboratories & institutes. The availability of funding for life science research from government and non-profit organizations is also expected to drive research laboratories & institutes segment.

The shakers segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market owing to the growing focus on life science research. Life science research laboratories regularly have more than one shaker, owing to its extensive applications in the fields of chemistry, biochemistry, molecular biology, analytical chemistry, microbiology, clinical diagnostics, and cell culture.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the occurrence of emerging economies such as China & India. The growing R&D funds using pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, the growing prevalence of diseases & need for diagnosis and the growth of elderly population in the Asia Pacific region is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR in upcoming years.

Key player operating in the global laboratory mixer market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf, Corning, Scientific Industries, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cole-Parmer, Avantor Performance Materials, and IKA Works.

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/4096/Single

The report covers a comprehensive study of major market drivers, restrains, opportunities, challenges, PESTEL, Porters, SWOT, and technological forecasting in the market.

The Scope of Global Laboratory Mixer Market:

Global Laboratory Mixer Market, by Product:

Shaker

Magnetic Stirrer

Vortex Mixer

Overhead Stirrer

Accessories

Global Laboratory Mixer Market, by End User:

Research Laboratory

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Other End Users

Global Laboratory Mixer Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Laboratory Mixer Market:

Avantor Performance Materials

Benchmark Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Cole-Parmer

Corning Inc.

Eppendorf

IKA Works

Remi Group

Sarstedt

Scientific Industries

Silverson Machines

Thermo Fisher Scientific

More Info of Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/4096