Global Silica Sand Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast 2015-2023

The Silica Sand Market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 5.67% and is estimated to attain a market value of USD 398.81 Billion by the end of 2025.

The Silica Sand Market is projected to be valued at USD 14,718.2 Million and register a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period. Silica is a chemical compound composed of silicon and oxygen in the ratio of 1:2, respectively. Silica sand is composed of granular materials that consist of quartz as the major component and a small amount of clay, coal, and other minerals. Industrial sand, over time, through the work of water and wind is weathered into tiny granules of sand.

ALSO READ : https://marketresearch1.water.blog/2020/12/10/silica-sand-market-analysis-growth-covid-19-overview-demand-and-industry-forecast-2023/

Moreover, it exhibits superior properties such as high thermal resistance, hardness, and chemical inertness which make it suitable for a diverse range of applications such as glassmaking, hydraulic fracturing, and water treatment, among others. Moreover, it is prominently used as a raw material in the manufacturing of flat glass, screen-printed glass, annealed glass, and tempered glass in various industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, chemicals, and construction.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Silica-Sand-Market-Analysis-Growth-COVID-19-Overview-Demand-and-Industry-Forecast-2023-12-10

The expanding glass industry is expected to be the major driver in the global silica sand market on account of increasing consumption of silica sand in glassmaking applications owing to its high thermal strength, high melting point, excellent refractoriness, and grain strength. In addition, the high demand for silica sand in the foundry industry for metal casting for both ferrous and non-ferrous alloys is further projected to augment the global market growth. Moreover, the growing construction industry in the developing countries of Asia-Pacific such as India and South-East Asian countries including Indonesia, Thailand, and Malaysia is likely to boost the global market growth for silica sand owing to its use in specialty cement, flooring compounds, and mortars.

Market Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global silica sand market: U.S. Silica (US), Fairmount Santrol (US), Sibelco (Belgium), Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Japan), IMOSA (Spain), Emerge Energy Services (US), Badger Mining Corporation (Germany), Cairo Fresh for Minerals & Quarries Materials (Egypt), Tochu Corporation (Japan), Euroquarz GmbH (Germany), and American Elements (US).

Segment Analysis

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/smart-textiles-for-military-market-worldwide-analysis-competitive-landscape-future-trends-industry-size-and-regional-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-22

The global silica sand market has been segmented based on mesh size, grade, process, application, and region. Based on mesh size, the <70 mesh segment witnessed the largest market share of 42.19% in 2018 and is likely to register the highest CAGR of 7.22% in the following years. This is due to the increasing utilization of <70 mesh silica sand in major applications such as glassmaking, hydraulic fracturing, construction, and water treatment. Also, it exhibits high grain strength, sphericity, better refractoriness, and high thermal strength.

By grade, the glass segment dominated the global silica sand market with a robust market share of 41.22% in 2018 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.33% during the assessment period. This is largely attributed to the bolstering demand for glass grade silica sand in the production of flat glass, annealed glass, and screen-printed glass in the automotive and construction industries. In addition, robust growth in the solar industry and rising consumption of glass panels is expected to augment the demand for global silica sand market.

On the basis of process, the dry silica sand segment accounted for the largest market share of 61.00% in 2018 and is further projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.18% in the coming years. This is majorly due to the easy handling of silica sand manufactured by this process. Also, less moisture and growing consumption of dry silica sand in glassmaking and hydraulic applications are further expected to propel the global market growth.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/rising-demand-for-automobiles-to-boost-expansion-of-automotive-air-suspension-system-market-is-prognosticated-to-strike-756-cagr-across-the-assessment-period-2021-to-2023-2021-01-20

Key Findings of the Study:

Global silica sand market is projected to reach over 4,24,908.9 KT by 2024 with a healthy CAGR of 5.72% during the assessment period of 2017—2024

The Asia-Pacific market accounted for the largest market share due to developments in the oil and gas industry, robust shale gas exploration, and significant growth of the construction industry in the economies such as India, Japan, South Korea, and China

The <70 mesh segment dominated the market with a market share of 19% in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a notable CAGR of 7.22% during the review period

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/smart-elevator-market-is-set-to-garner-usd-30-billion-by-2023-know-covid-19-analysis-top-companies–thyssenkrupp-ag-otis-elevator-company-2021-01-18

The glass grade segment accounted for the largest market share of 22% in 2018 and is likely to register the highest CAGR of 7.33% during the forecast period

The dry silica sand process witnessed the largest market share of 00% in 2018 and is anticipated to exhibit a robust CAGR of 7.18% in the following years

The hydraulic fracturing application segment held the largest market share of 39% in 2018 and is expected to be valued at USD 10,180.7 million by the end of 2023

Read more reports details at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/categories/chemicals-market-report

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of market and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]