Automotive Sensor Cleaning System Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period 2030

Amidst a growing competitive environment in the automotive industry, car makers are focusing on reducing accidents caused due to impaired sensor perceptions. Automotive sensors dysfunction when dirt, rain drops, snow, or bird droppings shield their view. Liquid-based sensor cleaning systems or gas-based cleaning systems are used in such applications, which help wipe the surface of the sensors and restore their working. Such cleaning systems are finding increased application in autonomous vehicles where sensor functioning plays a pivotal role, thereby aiding the progress of the automotive sensor cleaning system market across regions.

The global automotive sensor cleaning system market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key Takeaways from Automotive Sensor Cleaning System Market Study

The liquid based sensor cleaning segment accounts for a prominent share in the global automotive sensor cleaning system market, and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period too.

Use of cleaning systems in passenger cars is the most attractive vehicle application with the highest share, followed by usage in commercial vehicles. Different cars such as compact cars, mid-sized cars, luxury cars, and SUVs too use sensor cleaning systems.

East Asia dominates the global automotive sensor cleaning system market, and this regional market is expected to grow at the highest rate. Europe holds a significant share in the rapid development of the global automotive sensor cleaning system market.

The market is primarily influenced by different developments in liquid- as well as gas-based cleaning systems. Various OEMs are investing in the research & development of cleaning systems and patenting their technologies to be able to cater to varied sensor applications.

Maintaining optimal balance of cost and quality is one of the prime challenges for players operating in the automotive sensor cleaning system market.

The COVID-19 crisis has adversely affected the auto industry, the effect of which has cascaded to the automotive sensor cleaning system market as well.

“Shift toward autonomy and intelligent sensor systems has led to developments in sensor cleaning systems, which has paved the way for future mobility. One of their prime features is ensuring vehicle as well as people safety,” says a PMR analyst.

Market Landscape Continues to Remain Fairly Consolidated

The global automotive sensor cleaning system market is fairly consolidated at global and regional levels. Tier-1 manufacturers account for more than half of the market share. Some of the leading players included in the report are Valeo SA, Continental AG, Roechling Automotive, Ficosa International SA, and dlhBowles. To gain a competitive advantage in the market, market participants are involved in partnerships, product innovations, and acquisition activities with regards to high market growth.

The research report on the automotive sensor cleaning system market published by Persistence Market Research analyzes market demand trends of the product on a value and volume basis. The report contains global industry analysis of 2015–2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020–2030. The report provides in-depth analysis of the automotive sensor cleaning system market through different segments – system type, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. The automotive sensor cleaning system market report also provides supply and demand trends, pricing trends, cost structure, and market presence of leading manufacturers, along with an overview of the parent market.

