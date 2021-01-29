Global Dimer Acid Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast 2015-2023

Dimer Acid Market Analysis, Growth, COVID-19 Overview, Demand and Industry Forecast 2023

Dimer acid is also known as dimerized fatty acids and is often derived from various types of oil. Market Research Future has performed an in-depth study of the global dimer acid market which includes a number of factors and figures to back up research which reveals the manner of growth in the market. Dimer acid is a yellowish to yellow viscous transparent liquid which is non-toxic in nature and has applications in the production of polyamide resins, hot melt adhesives, alkyd resins, adhesives, surfactants, and lubricants to name a few.

In polyamide resins, dimer acid is used for synthesis which is then further used in various applications based on polyamide type. Reactive polyamide, for example, has applications as a curing agent for epoxy resins while nonreactive polyamide is used for hot melt adhesives, and printing inks. The rapid growth of the construction industry across the globe has significantly boosted the demand for adhesives, sealants, surfactants and various others. The construction industry is expected to be a steady revenue source for the global dimer acid market. Moreover, dimer acid also has applications in hair color products, depilatory wax products, and in the production of nail paint. The growing demand witnessed by the global personal care sector is expected to be a significant source of demand for dimer acid during the review period.

A shortage of significant raw material, as well as the increasing use of unsaturated fatty acids in the synthesis of biofuels, is expected to deter the growth of the global dimer acid market report. However, increasing applications in the cosmetic industry will offer the market new avenues for growth over the forecast period.

Dimer Acid Market Key Players

Market participants competing in the global dimer acid industry include Jinan tongfa resin Co. Ltd., Emery Oleochemicals, Anqing Hongyu Chemical Co., Ltd, Krayton Corporations, Shandong Huijin Chemical Co. Ltd, Florachem Corporation, Croda International Plc, Oleon Corporate M&S, and Aturex Group. These players use various strategies to ensure the growth of the market as well as the expansion of market share. MRFR’s analysis of the dimer acid market includes competition tracking for the mentioned market players as well as an analysis of their strategies.

Dimer Acid Market Segmentation

Segmentation of the global dimer market size into its various parts has been done in MRFR’s report on the basis of product type, application, end-use industry, and region. Product types with regards to dimer acid have been segmented to include distilled, standard, and distilled & hydrogenated.

Applications of dimer acid have been segmented to include oilfield chemical, reactive polyamide, non-reactive polyamide, cosmetics, & personal care products, and others.

End-user industries where dimer acid is used includes construction, oilfield, cosmetics industry, and others.

Regional Analysis

Five key regions have been covered in the global report and include Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific dimer acid market finds itself at the forefront of the global market due to the presence of a large production base of dimer acid in the region. Several key market players are established in the Asia Pacific, thus making the region significant in the global market. Moreover, the region is witnessing substantial economic growth along with rapid urbanization which has resulted in a drastic increase in construction projects. the high demand for surface coatings, sealants, paints, and adhesives in the region drives the APAC dimer acid market. The rising applications of dimer acid in bio-based cosmetics is expected to impact regional growth during the review period.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of market and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

