Global Coating Pretreatment Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast 2015-2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a detailed report asserting that the global is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period of 2018-2023. Coating pretreatment is carried out by cleaning the metal surfaces before applying any powder coating products in order to protect the metal surfaces from external elements that can affect the quality and durability of the structure.

Global Coating Pretreatment Market: Drivers

Coating pretreatment procedures offer additional protection to the metal surfaces and components from corrosion and rusting by creating a barrier between the metal surface and causative elements. Rapid expansion of the automotive and aerospace industries is inducing high demand for coating pretreatment, which is propelling the expansion of the global coating pretreatment market. Increased infrastructural development in the developed and developing economies is also fueling the growth of the global coating pretreatment market. Introduction of high-quality pretreatment products that can aid in optimizing the durability of metal components is also contributing to the growth of the global COVID-19 analysis on coating pretreatment market application during the assessment period.

Global Coating Pretreatment Market: Market Segmentation

The global coating pretreatment market application has been segmented on the basis of type, metal substrate, application, and region. Based on type, the coating pretreatment market has been segmented into iron phosphate, zinc phosphate, chromate, and blast clean. Based on metal substrate, the global coating pretreatment market has been segmented into mild steel, aluminum, galvanized sheets, and die casting materials. Based on application, the global coating pretreatment market has been segmented into automotive, construction, aerospace, electronics, consumer appliances, furniture, and others.

Global Coating Pretreatment Market: Competitive Analysis

The key players profiled by MRFR that are operating in the global coating pretreatment market report are Chemetall GmbH (Germany), PPG Industries, Inc. (the U.S.), Henkel AG & Co., KGaA (Germany), Nippon Paint Co., Ltd (Japan), Axalta Coating Systems, LLC (the U.S.), the Sherwin-Williams Company (the U.S.), Akzo Nobel NV (Netherlands), 3M (the U.S.), BARTON International (the U.S.), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd (Japan), Troy Chemical Industries (the U.S.), and Abrasives Inc. (the U.S.). The players in the global coating pretreatment market are introducing innovative products in the global market by increased research and development expenditure. Strategic mergers and acquisitions are aiding the players in sustaining the competition in the global coating pretreatment market. For instance, in September 2018, a study has been published in Journal of Coatings Technology and Research which states that the pretreatment effect of pure titanium surface on hybrid coating adhesion based on tetraethoxysilane and methyltriethoxysilane provide excellent thermal stability.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of market and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

