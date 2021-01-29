Enterprise Search Market to Develop New Growth Story

Global Enterprise Search Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Enterprise Search Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM Corp, SAP AG, Dassault Systemes, Oracle, Microsoft, Google, Coveo Corp, Marklogic Inc, Concept Searching Limited, Lucid Work, Perceptive Software Inc, X1 Technologies, HP Autonomy, Attivio Inc & Expert System Inc.

Enterprise Search Market Overview:

The demand for relevant information and the emergence of technologies such as Software as a Service (SAAS) and cloud computing are further expected to favor the enterprise search market growth over the forecast period. The low maintenance and installation costs along with the elimination of technical support staff associated with these technologies are expected to fuel the enterprise search market growth. Data ambiguity and high implementation cost may act as a restraint to the market.

The increasing demand for solutions offering time-saving data search capabilities is expected to be a key factor driving the market growth over the next eight years. The growing need to efficiently supervise large volumes of data in an organization in order to improve the operational efficiency is propelling the adoption of enterprise search solutions. These solutions offer an enhanced security layer, allowing access to information only for the authorized personnel. This is also promoting the market growth over the forecast period. The increasing demand for several value-added services, along with the search capabilities, is encouraging the adoption of enterprise search solutions in the organization with large changes in operational practices.

Technological advancements and the emergence of cloud computing and Software as a Service (SaaS) are driving the adoption of hosted enterprise search solutions in the small and medium enterprises. Added benefits offered by these solutions, including low maintenance and reduced installation cost, along with minimum technical support, are positively impacting the market growth. The trend is likely to continue in the near future as well. However, the availability of the open source free enterprise search solution may pose a challenge to companies operating in the market.

Banking and financial services are expected to be a high-growth segment; in 2016, it accounted for over 33% of the enterprise search market. Data sharing and interconnectivity are expected to be the key factors driving growth across this segment.

The large enterprises end-use segment is expected to dominate the market over the next eight years. This can be credited to the increasing need to search for accurate data across a vast database extracted from different sources. The pay-per-use model offered by the cloud (SaaS) enterprise search solutions providers is expected to have a wide adoption across the small and medium enterprises at a rate higher than the global average over the forecast period.

North America emerged as a market leader in terms of market revenue and accounted for over 35% of the global enterprise search market in 2015. Technological advancements along with the presence of the key market players have contributed to the regional market growth.

The key industry participants include HP Autonomy, Google Inc., SharePoint Search (Acquired by Microsoft), and IBM Corp. Strategic collaborations, in order to provide mass market solutions while serving the niche markets, remain a strategic initiative that is followed by the leading players.

In 2018, the global Enterprise Search market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise Search status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise Search development in United States, Europe and China.

If you are involved in the Enterprise Search industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It's vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Government, Banking & Financial Services, Media, Manufacturing & Others, , Local Installations, Hosted Versions & Search Appliances and major players.

Enterprise Search Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2026

Enterprise Search research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2015-2020, and forecast to 2026) which admire each countries concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2015-2020 ; Base year – 2020; Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The segments and sub-section of Enterprise Search market are shown below:

The Study is segmented by following Product Type: , Local Installations, Hosted Versions & Search Appliances

Major applications/end-users industry are as follows: Government, Banking & Financial Services, Media, Manufacturing & Others

Some of the key players/Manufacturers involved in the Market are – IBM Corp, SAP AG, Dassault Systemes, Oracle, Microsoft, Google, Coveo Corp, Marklogic Inc, Concept Searching Limited, Lucid Work, Perceptive Software Inc, X1 Technologies, HP Autonomy, Attivio Inc & Expert System Inc

If opting for the Global version of Enterprise Search Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Answers Captured in Study are

Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

How feasible is market for long term investment?

What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Enterprise Search market?

Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

What influencing factors driving the demand of Enterprise Search near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Enterprise Search market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Enterprise Search market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Enterprise Search market, Applications [Government, Banking & Financial Services, Media, Manufacturing & Others], Market Segment by Types , Local Installations, Hosted Versions & Search Appliances;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Enterprise Search Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Enterprise Search Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Enterprise Search Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

