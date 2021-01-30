Global Nonclinical Homecare Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2023

Nonclinical Homecare Software Market Overview:

Non-clinical homecare software are developed with a specific intent, that is to provide all the operations in the homecare industry. This is, especially, for the elderly people, who are barely able to manage their regular activities. The global non-clinical homecare software market is expected to gain prominence with 13.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2016-2023). Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts that surpassing USD 6408.8 million by that time would be quite easy for the market.

Among factors, geriatric population comes at the top. The non-clinical homecare software has its aim focused on this group particularly. At the same time, the non-clinical homecare software market is expecting high growth from the impacts made by rising disposable income. However, the non-clinical homecare software market could get daunted by data security concerns and lack of skilled professionals.

Nonclinical Homecare Software Market Segmentation:

MRFR, in its attempt to gain a closer perspective of the global non-clinical homecare software market, segments it by application, and end-users. This segmentation is backed by substantial volume-wise and value-wise analysis of the global market.

Based on the application, the global non-clinical home care software market includes non-clinical health management systems, agency systems, telehealth systems, and others. The agency system encompasses invoicing & scheduling, billing, personnel management system & payroll, homecare accounting system, and others. The agency system has the maximum market coverage and it is expecting a rise by 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period, whereas, the telehealth system can register 13.9% CAGR in that same time frame.

Based on the end-user, the nonclinical home care software market encompasses private home care agency, hospice care, rehabilitation centers/therapy centers, and others. The private home care agency segment has garnered over 34% of the total market share.

Nonclinical Homecare Software Market Regional Analysis:

Considering the global scenario, the nonclinical homecare software market can be segmented in four significant regions the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas has the largest market share and it is benefitting from the infrastructural superiority of the North America. The region has well-developed healthcare sector, and high healthcare spending. North America is also one of the spenders in the home-based solutions and due to the high per capita income of the people in this region, this is getting even more prominence. The Americas is expected to surpass USD 2521.3 million valuation by the end of 2023.

Europe ranks second in the global nonclinical homecare software. Its features are quite similar to that of the North America owing to which the regional market gains substantial mileage. Germany, the U.K. and France are in the front row of the Europe nonclinical homecare software market. The regional market is expected to record CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

The APAC market has the potential as the fastest growing market. Several factors like improving healthcare sector, huge population, and emerging economies are expected to provide the market with substantial tailwind.

Nonclinical Homecare Software Market Competitive Landscape:

Companies gaining substantially from the global non-clinical homecare software market are Agfa Healthcare (US), ComForCare Health Care Holdings, Inc. (US), General Electric Company (UK), Mckesson Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), Siemens Healthcare (Germany), Cerner Corporation (US), and Hearst Corporation (US). These companies are impacting the market by constantly developing as per the needs of patients. The extensive market is bearing marks of their trials and errors in their strategic inputs. MRFR enlisted these companies and profiled them for a better look at trends that can shape the coming years.

