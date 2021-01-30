Global FLAT PANEL DETECTOR (FPD) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast 2015-2023

FLAT PANEL DETECTOR (FPD) MARKET 2020 SHARE, COMPREHENSIVE RESEARCH STUDY, EMERGING

The global flat panel detector (FPD) market size is predicted to expand at 6.7% CAGR over the forecast period. Investments in digital imaging technologies for attaining accurate images of the internal body can drive the market demand. Dropping prices of digital detectors and the growing medical tourism can positively affect market growth. Developments in digital mammography with the help of FPDs can detect abnormalities in the body. This has worked well in breast cancer diagnostics and aided in storage of images in picture archiving and communication systems. In addition, lowered radiation doses associated with FPDs do not compromise with image quality in diagnosis of diseases.

The huge prevalence of periodontal diseases has driven the need for FPD for cone beam computed tomography devices. According to a report by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2017, dental diseases affect close to 50% of the global populace and will fuel the market demand in the coming years. Reimbursement schemes covering imaging tests can work in favor of the global FPD market.

However, the high costs of the system can hamper market growth.

Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Market Competitive Outlook

PerkinElmer Inc., iRay Technology, Agfa-Gevaert Group, General Electric Company, Carestream Health, New Medical Imaging Co., Ltd, Trixell, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Varex Imaging Corporation, and Fujifilm Holdings America Corporation are key players of the global FPD market.

Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Market Segmentation

The global flat panel detector (FPD) market has been segmented by portability, application, and end user.

By portability, the market has been segmented into fixed and portable. The portable segment had acquired the highest market share and will lead the market.

By application, the market has been segmented into dental, medical, veterinary, orthopedic, cardiac, mammogram, and others.

The market, by end user, has been segmented into hospitals and clinics and diagnostic centers.

Flat Panel Detector (FPD) Market Regional Analysis

The global flat panel detector (FPD) market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas is anticipated to dominate the global flat panel detector (FPD) market owing to the technological innovations, a surge witnessed in healthcare spending, access to venture capital and government funding, and increasing incidence of chronic diseases in the region has fueled the growth of the market.

Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global flat panel detector (FPD) market owing to the presence of prominent players such as Siemens and Philips, a well-developed healthcare sector, government support for research & development, and high healthcare expenditure. Changing user demand and partnerships between players to stave off competition from non-European players can fuel innovation in the global flat panel detector market.

APAC is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the global flat panel detector (FPD) market owing to the growing adoption of digital radiography systems, rising disposable income levels of patients, and increasing investments in healthcare technology. Advantages over computed radiography and analogue detectors are likely to push the demand for flat panel detectors. Moreover, the requirement for digital radiography systems amid the rising pediatric population can bode well for the market.