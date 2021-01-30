Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Given the wide-reaching effects of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on Enteral Feeding Devices Market, companies are on the lookout for new opportunities to sustain in the coming years. Gain new insights into the market and alternative solutions for keeping production steady in unforeseen circumstances.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview

As per Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis, the global enteral feeding devices market held a valuation of USD 2,302.4 million in 2017. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

Enteral feeding is a nutritional therapy process where nutrients are supplied directly to the gastrointestinal tract (GIT). It is a therapy for patients who are unable to get sufficient nutrition by eating or drinking or unable to swallow food by mouth. Enteral feeding devices help deliver medications and nutrients directly to the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum via either the nose, mouth or direct percutaneous route.

ALSO READ:https://www.tradove.com/blog/Enteral-Feeding-Devices-Market-2023-Industry-Analysis-With-Top-Company-Profiles.html

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Key players

Some of the spearheads in the global enteral feeding devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic plc, Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Fresenius Kabi AG, Danone Nutricia, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Moog, Inc., Nestlé, Halyard Health, Inc., and Vygon SA.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Dynamics

Market growth drivers include a rising geriatric population worldwide, along with a rising prevalence of chronic diseases, an increasing change from parenteral to enteral nutrition, and a growing incidence of preterm births. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the global elderly population was 841.0 million in 2013, 962.3 million in 2017, and expected to reach more than 2.0 billion by 2050.

On the other hand, complications associated with enteral feeding devices, including inadvertent dislodgement of tubes and strict refund policies, are expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period.

ALSO READ:http://crweworld.com/usa/ny/new-york/localnews/health/1686575/enteral-feeding-devices-market-revenue-and-market-share-opportunities-and-forecasts-to-2023

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Segmentation

The global market for enteral feeding devices market has been segmented into product, age group, indication, and end-user.

Based on the product, the global market for enteral feeding devices has been segmented into enteral feeding pumps, enteral feeding tubes, enteral syringes, administration sets, and consumables. The enteral feeding tubes segment is further segmented into nasoenteric feeding tubes, oroenteric feeding tubes, and enterostomy feeding tubes. The segment for enterostomy feeding tubes is additionally divided into gastrostomy tubes, gastrojejunostomy tubes, and jejunostomy tubes. The nasoenteric feeding tubes segment is further categorized into nasogastric feeding tubes, nasojejunal feeding tubes, and nasoduodenal feeding tubes. The segment of enteral pumps is expected to lead the market over the forecast period due to the low risk of complications with the use of feed pumps, improved portable pump designs, and the growing use of pumps in hospitals and home care settings.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/nickel-hydroxide-market-key-player-analysis-size-type-and-forecast-business-opportunities-current-trends-forecast-by-2021-2021-01-21

Based on the age group, the global market for enteral feeding devices has been divided into adults and pediatrics.

Based on indication, the global market for enteral feeding devices has been segmented into cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, diabetes, neurological disorders, hypermetabolism, and others. The cancer segment is further divided into gastrointestinal cancer, head & neck cancer, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and others.

Based on end-user, the global enteral feeding devices market has been categorized into hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global enteral feeding devices market has been segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Americas led the global market for enteral feed devices in 2017. This is due to the involvement of significant market players and well-established healthcare infrastructure, the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and rising technical advancements in enteral feeding. Such market players are engaged in manufacturing technologically advanced devices, including texture modifications in products that meet individual patient requirements. The demand for disposable and portable pumps from healthcare centers and small peripheral laboratories is on the rise, thus encouraging market development.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/contactless-payment-market-global-trends-covid—19-outbreak-size-competitors-strategy-regional-analysis-and-industry-profit-growth-by-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-19

Europe is anticipated to follow Americas in terms of value owing to early product approval, market launch, and high adoption of enteral feeding pumps, as well as an increasing number of reconstructive surgeries and radiotherapy procedures in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France.

The Asian Pacific market is likely to have a comparatively higher CAGR during the forecast period due to an increasing geriatric population, an expanding number of malnutrition patients and preterm births, and a growing awareness for the use of enteral feed devices. For example, the WHO estimated that there were approximately 1.71 million preterm births in China and 3.5 million preterm births in India between January 2014 and November 2015.

The market for enteral feed devices in the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness moderate market growth rate between 2018 and 2023 due to the development of the healthcare sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/cloud-pbx-market-covid-19-analysis-outlook-and-development-status-review-2021-01-12