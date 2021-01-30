Global Oncology Information Systems Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

MRFR is the Leading Brand in The Research Company Who Recently Published Global Oncology Information Systems Market Research Reports which includes Market Size, growth, Regional Analysis, Top Industry Players Formation, Major Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Oncology Information Systems Market Analysis

The global oncology information systems market is likely to grow at a 7.5% CAGR between 2018-2023, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. The oncology information system, simply put, is a complete information & image management solution that helps to manage patient treatment schedules, treatment summaries, treatment delivery, and treatment plans. Owing to its excellent features and multiple benefits, the oncology information systems find wide applications in surgical oncology, radiation oncology, and medical oncology, among others.

Numerous factors are adding to the oncology information systems market demand. Such factors, as revealed by the latest MRFR report, include technological advances in these systems, rising investments in cancer research, increasing incidence of cancer, and growing geriatric population worldwide.

On the contrary, higher costs of oncology information systems may limit the oncology information systems market growth over the forecast period.

Oncology Information Systems Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the oncology information systems market based on end user, application, and product & service type.

By product & service type, the oncology information systems market is segmented into professional and software services. The software segment is again segmented into treatment planning systems and patient information systems. Professional services are again segmented into post-sale and maintenance services, implementation services, and consulting/optimization services. Of these, software services will lead the market over the forecast period.

By application, the oncology information systems market is segmented into surgical oncology, radiation oncology, and medical oncology. Of these, medical oncology will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By end user, the oncology information systems market is segmented into research centers, government institutes, hospitals and oncology clinics, and others. Of these, hospitals and oncology clinics will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

Oncology Information Systems Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global oncology information systems market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will lead the market over the forecast period for the higher adoption of services or devices that are technologically advanced, presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure, rising prevalence of cancer, and presence of top market participants in the region.

The oncology information systems market in Europe is predicted to have favorable growth over the forecast period for increasing prevalence of cancer coupled with growing adoption and usage of healthcare IT in Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the UK.

The oncology information systems market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period. Factors adding to the growth of the oncology information systems market in the region include the growing awareness about these systems in Australia, Japan, China, and India, the rising prevalence of cancer, and the presence of geriatric population base.

The oncology information systems market in the MEA will have a small share over the forecast period. The Middle East is predicted to have a major share in the market for improving quality healthcare. The healthcare sector in the region is constantly changing, and the rapidly developing technological landscape is likely to shape the healthcare sector in the upcoming years.

Oncology Information Systems Market Key Players

Key players profiled in the global oncology information systems market report include CureMD Healthcare, Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, RaySearch Laboratories, Flatiron Health, Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Altos Solutions, Inc., Elekta AB, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Philips Healthcare, and Accuray Incorporated.

