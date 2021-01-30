Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

The Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) or Autonomous Surface Vehicles (ASV) are vessels that operates on the water surface without any crew. USV are valuable for oceanographic applications, as they are more useful than the weather buoys, but more cost-effective than the weather ships or equivalent research vessels, and more adaptable than commercial vessels. Global total Capex (capital expenditure) of USVs in 2025 will advance to $1.94 billion. This represents a continuous XX% increase yearly between 2016 and 2025 and a cumulative Capex of $XXX billion during 2017-2025 driven by the substantial adoption of USVs for commercial purpose, defense & security, scientific research, and other applications.

Highlighted with 38 tables and 80 figures, this 165-page report “Global Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) Market 2017-2025 by Application, Vehicle Type, Size, Hardware Component, Propulsion System and Region” is based on a comprehensive research of the USVs market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The study provides historical market data for 2014 and 2015, revenue estimates for 2016, and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The global market is forecast in optimistic, conservative and balanced view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global USVs market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, vehicle type, vehicle size, hardware component, propulsion system and region.

Based on application, the global USVs market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Defense & Security (further categorized into Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Mine Counter Measures (MCM), Maritime Security, Military Training and Tests, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Drug Interdiction & Unlawful Immigration, Host Platform (Launch and Recovery), Communication Assurance, Counter-Piracy, and Others)

• Commercial (further categorized into Oil & Gas Exploration, Ocean Data Collection and Others)

• Scientific Research (further categorized into Seabed Mapping, Environmental Monitoring and Compliance, Oceanographic & Hydrographic Studies, Others)

• Others

Based on vehicle type, the global market is divided into the following sub-markets with annual capex included for 2014-2025 (historical and forecast) for each section.

• Remotely Operated USVs

• Autonomous USVs

Based on vehicle size, the global market is analyzed on the following segments with annual capex in 2014-2025 provided for each segment.

• Small USVs

• Medium USVs

• Large USVs

• Extra-large USVs

Based on hardware component, the global market is divided and analyzed on the following segments in terms of capex for 2014-2025.

• Imaging System

• Sensors and Automation Systems

• Steering and Positioning

• Navigation System

• Energy and Propulsion

• Others

Based on propulsion system, the global market is segmented into the following sections and analyzed in terms of annual capex for 2014-2025.

• Mechanical Systems

• Hybrid Systems

• Electric Systems

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (China, Japan, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Africa

• Middle East (Saudi Arabia, UAE)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual capex are available for 2014-2025. Breakdown of all regional markets and some national markets by application and vehicle size over the forecast years is included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles global USV vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global USVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players:

5G International Inc.

ASV Unmanned Marine Systems

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

ECA Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Liquid Robotics

Ocean Aero, Inc.

Ocius Technology Ltd.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

SeaRobotics Corporation

Seebyte Ltd.

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Textron Inc.

