Thawing System Market Business Opportunities to 2026 Reviewed in New Report

Global Thawing System Market was valued US$ 140.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 342.5 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.81 % during a forecast period.

Thawing systems are used for melting biological samples such as plasma, stem cells, whole blood & RBC, platelets in diagnostic centers, biobanks, pharmaceutical companies, and biotechnology. Growing use of thawed cells in the treatment of cancers & diabetes are propelling the growth of market.

The market growth is mainly driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Growing attention of biorepositories on expanding their storage capacities, technological developments in sample thawing devices, and a rising number of road accidents, emergencies & trauma cases needing blood transfusions & cryopreserved blood products are increasing the market growth. Thawing systems market is estimated to grow in the nearby future owing to a growing demand of thawed cells in the training and treatment of diabetes & cancer. The high cost of automation is limiting market growth.

Drug industrial process in biopharmaceutical companies enormously demands thawing system in order to transport & store pharmaceutical products. Furthermore, emerging use of thawed cells in the inspection & treatment of tumor & diabetes and in addition surging need of cryopreserved blood products for various purpose drive the growth of the thawing system market.

The increasing occurrence of blood disorders & the growing requirement for various types of blood products is driving the blood sample segment. The manual devices segment is estimated to lead the global thawing system market owing to the cheap cost & broader availability of manual devices across the globe.

Blood bank & transfusion center is leading the market owing to a heavy burden of chronic disorders as well as demanding for blood transfusion & rising number of blood banks. Embryo thawing is a process where embryos are warmed from a frozen state to prepare for transfer to a uterus.

North America is expected to lead the thawing system market owing to the developments in blood bank & biobank infrastructure, growing research activities in regenerative medicine as well as cell & gene therapy, rising interest in personalized medicine & biomarker discovery, a growing number of biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and increasing government funding.

Some of the major players operating in global thawing system market are Helmer Scientific, Boekel Scientific, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, SARSTEDT AG & Co, BioCision, Cardinal Health, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, CytoTherm, Bioline India, EQUITEC TMC GROUP, and LABCOLD.

Scope of Global Thawing System Market:

Global Thawing System Market, by Type:

Manual

Automated

Global Thawing System Market, by Sample Type:

Blood

Embryo

Ovum

Semen

Other Samples

Global Thawing System Market, by End User:

Blood Banks & Transfusion Centers

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Cord Blood & Stem Cell Banks

Research & Academic Institutes

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Tissue Banks

Global Thawing System Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

