Ground to Air On-Board Connectivity Market Key Players and Production Information analysis

The global ground to air on-board connectivity market was valued at $9.68 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $24.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.8% from 2019 to 2026. On-board connectivity refers to internet connectivity in aircraft, ships, railways, and other modes of transportation systems. The on-board connectivity services include mobile phone internet access, wireless internet access, and other data sharing services. In addition, it allows smartphones, tablets, and laptops to send and receive texts, emails, and other multi-media messages.

Although, the purpose of on-board connectivity for trains, ships, and on airplanes differs, the major reason behind its offering is to keep passengers entertained while travelling. In addition, many airlines, trains, and public transportation buses have started offering on-board connectivity to their customers, which is fuels the ground to air on-board connectivity market growth.

Increase in IT expenditure in aviation, railway, and maritime industries and rise in disposable income of consumers are the major factors that fuel the demand for the ground market. In addition, liberalization in the transportation sector in the emerging markets is also drives the market growth.

However, high cost associated with the deployment of on-board connectivity systems is expected to impede the market growth. In addition, connectivity issue is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market, as high-speed trains move quickly from one cellular tower to another. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives to enhance customer services are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the ground to air on-board connectivity market.

The global ground to air on-board connectivity market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end use, and region. By component, it is classified into hardware and services. As per application, it is categorized into entertainment and communication. By end use, it is divided into maritime, railway, aviation, and on-road transit. Region-wise it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The global ground to air on-board connectivity market is dominated by key players such as ALE International, Bombardier Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Gogo Inc., Honeywell, International Inc., Inmarsat Plc., Panasonic Corporation, Rockwell Collins, Thales Group, Deutsche Telekom AG, and others.

KEY BENEFITS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global ground to air on-board connectivity market along with current trends & future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

• Hardware

Ø Antennas

Ø Transceivers

Ø Ethernet Switches

Ø Wireless Access Point

Ø Others

• Services

Ø Managed Service

Ø Consulting Service

Ø Integration and Implementation Service

By Application

• Entertainment

• Communication

By End Use

• Maritime

• Railway

• Aviation

• On-road Transit

Ø Cars

Ø Buses

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• ALE International

• Bombardier Inc.

• Deutsche Telekom AG

• Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

• Gogo Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Inmarsat Plc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• Rockwell Collins

• Thales Group

