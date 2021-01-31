Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2027 | PhosAgro, OCP Group, Nutrien

“

The report titled Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: PhosAgro, OCP Group, Nutrien, Mosaic, EuroChem, Innophos, Impact Fertilisers, Anorel, Van Iperen BV, Hubei Sanning Chemical, Haifa Group, Yara International, URALCHEM Group, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group, Sinofert Holdings, Wuhan Waking Lion Chemicals, Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical, Shifang Sundia Chemical, Sichuan Shu Can Chemical, Sichuan Ronghong Technology, Lemandou Chemicals, Yunnan Phosphate Haikou, Yichang Pacific Chemicals, Sichuan Blue Sword Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product: Food Grade

Industrial Grade



Market Segmentation by Application: Fire Retardant

Food

Fertilizer

Others



The Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Overview

1.1 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Product Overview

1.2 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Food Grade

1.2.2 Industrial Grade

1.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) by Application

4.1 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Fire Retardant

4.1.2 Food

4.1.3 Fertilizer

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) by Country

5.1 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) by Country

6.1 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) by Country

8.1 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Business

10.1 PhosAgro

10.1.1 PhosAgro Corporation Information

10.1.2 PhosAgro Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 PhosAgro Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 PhosAgro Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.1.5 PhosAgro Recent Development

10.2 OCP Group

10.2.1 OCP Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 OCP Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 OCP Group Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 PhosAgro Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.2.5 OCP Group Recent Development

10.3 Nutrien

10.3.1 Nutrien Corporation Information

10.3.2 Nutrien Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Nutrien Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Nutrien Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.3.5 Nutrien Recent Development

10.4 Mosaic

10.4.1 Mosaic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Mosaic Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Mosaic Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Mosaic Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.4.5 Mosaic Recent Development

10.5 EuroChem

10.5.1 EuroChem Corporation Information

10.5.2 EuroChem Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 EuroChem Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 EuroChem Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.5.5 EuroChem Recent Development

10.6 Innophos

10.6.1 Innophos Corporation Information

10.6.2 Innophos Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Innophos Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Innophos Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.6.5 Innophos Recent Development

10.7 Impact Fertilisers

10.7.1 Impact Fertilisers Corporation Information

10.7.2 Impact Fertilisers Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Impact Fertilisers Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Impact Fertilisers Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.7.5 Impact Fertilisers Recent Development

10.8 Anorel

10.8.1 Anorel Corporation Information

10.8.2 Anorel Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Anorel Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Anorel Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.8.5 Anorel Recent Development

10.9 Van Iperen BV

10.9.1 Van Iperen BV Corporation Information

10.9.2 Van Iperen BV Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Van Iperen BV Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Van Iperen BV Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.9.5 Van Iperen BV Recent Development

10.10 Hubei Sanning Chemical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hubei Sanning Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hubei Sanning Chemical Recent Development

10.11 Haifa Group

10.11.1 Haifa Group Corporation Information

10.11.2 Haifa Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Haifa Group Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Haifa Group Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.11.5 Haifa Group Recent Development

10.12 Yara International

10.12.1 Yara International Corporation Information

10.12.2 Yara International Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Yara International Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Yara International Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.12.5 Yara International Recent Development

10.13 URALCHEM Group

10.13.1 URALCHEM Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 URALCHEM Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 URALCHEM Group Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 URALCHEM Group Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.13.5 URALCHEM Group Recent Development

10.14 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

10.14.1 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.14.5 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Recent Development

10.15 Sinofert Holdings

10.15.1 Sinofert Holdings Corporation Information

10.15.2 Sinofert Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Sinofert Holdings Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Sinofert Holdings Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.15.5 Sinofert Holdings Recent Development

10.16 Wuhan Waking Lion Chemicals

10.16.1 Wuhan Waking Lion Chemicals Corporation Information

10.16.2 Wuhan Waking Lion Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Wuhan Waking Lion Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Wuhan Waking Lion Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.16.5 Wuhan Waking Lion Chemicals Recent Development

10.17 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical

10.17.1 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Corporation Information

10.17.2 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.17.5 Sichuan Chuanxi Xingda Chemical Recent Development

10.18 Shifang Sundia Chemical

10.18.1 Shifang Sundia Chemical Corporation Information

10.18.2 Shifang Sundia Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Shifang Sundia Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Shifang Sundia Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.18.5 Shifang Sundia Chemical Recent Development

10.19 Sichuan Shu Can Chemical

10.19.1 Sichuan Shu Can Chemical Corporation Information

10.19.2 Sichuan Shu Can Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Sichuan Shu Can Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Sichuan Shu Can Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.19.5 Sichuan Shu Can Chemical Recent Development

10.20 Sichuan Ronghong Technology

10.20.1 Sichuan Ronghong Technology Corporation Information

10.20.2 Sichuan Ronghong Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Sichuan Ronghong Technology Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Sichuan Ronghong Technology Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.20.5 Sichuan Ronghong Technology Recent Development

10.21 Lemandou Chemicals

10.21.1 Lemandou Chemicals Corporation Information

10.21.2 Lemandou Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Lemandou Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Lemandou Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.21.5 Lemandou Chemicals Recent Development

10.22 Yunnan Phosphate Haikou

10.22.1 Yunnan Phosphate Haikou Corporation Information

10.22.2 Yunnan Phosphate Haikou Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Yunnan Phosphate Haikou Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Yunnan Phosphate Haikou Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.22.5 Yunnan Phosphate Haikou Recent Development

10.23 Yichang Pacific Chemicals

10.23.1 Yichang Pacific Chemicals Corporation Information

10.23.2 Yichang Pacific Chemicals Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Yichang Pacific Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Yichang Pacific Chemicals Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.23.5 Yichang Pacific Chemicals Recent Development

10.24 Sichuan Blue Sword Chemical

10.24.1 Sichuan Blue Sword Chemical Corporation Information

10.24.2 Sichuan Blue Sword Chemical Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Sichuan Blue Sword Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Sichuan Blue Sword Chemical Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Products Offered

10.24.5 Sichuan Blue Sword Chemical Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Distributors

12.3 Monoammonium Phosphate (MAP) and Diammonium Phosphate (DAP) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”