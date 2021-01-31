India HDPE Pipes Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments

The India HDPE Pipes Market for FTTx Industry accounted for $99.9 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $233.5 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019 to 2026. High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes are made from graded raw materials such as PE 63, PE 80, and PE 100. HDPE pipes are one of the most sought-after mediums of conveying and transporting chemicals, water, and gases. One of the major advantages of utilizing HDPE pipes is that they are 6-8 times lighter than conventional cast iron and galvanized iron pipes.

The market is expected to witness a substantial growth. The upsurge in urbanization is expected to increase the demand for telecommunication connectivity, resulting in the growth in the requirement of HDPE pipes. Furthermore, intense competition in the telecommunication sector is enforcing players to increase their existing infrastructure capacity which, in turn, boosts the demand for HDPE pipe or duct. However, volatile raw material prices attributed to fluctuation in prices of crude oil is expected to hamper the market growth.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Product Type

§ Standard Ducts

§ Micro Ducts

§ Pathways

§ Others

• By Industry Vertical

§ Telecom

§ Power

§ Transport

§ Building & Infrastructure

§ Others

• By Application Area

§ Backbone

§ Metropolitan

§ Mobile Backhaul

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• Dutron Group

• Miraj Pipes & Fittings Pvt. Ltd.

• Gamson India Private Limited

• Nagarjuna Polymers

• Apollo Pipes

• Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd

• Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

• Berila Electricals Pvt Ltd.

• Eonn Plast India

• Alex Pipe India Pvt Ltd.

Other players in the value chain of the market include GSK Irrigation Private Limited., Kunststoff Pipes LLP, Khyati Polymers, Elegant Polymers, and Sarovar Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

