Enteral Feeding Devices Market Insights Report 2018 – 2025 With Coronavirus (covid-19) Effect Analysis

Enteral feeding is the delivery of nutrients directly into the digestive tract. It is used to feed patients who cannot obtain an adequate oral intake from food or oral nutritional supplements, or who cannot eat/drink safely. It is the preferred route of nutrition delivery because enteral feeding avoids complications, such as infection, sepsis, liver & gallbladder disorders. The global enteral feeding devices market will reach 3.51 billion USD by 2025 from 2.39 billion USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 5.65% during the period.

Growth by Region

North America held largest share in the market due to high adoption of enteral feeding devices, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and presence of major players in the region. Asia Pacific will dominate the market owing to factors such as high population base, increase in disposable income and increasing awareness about enteral feeding devices.

Drivers vs Constraints

Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, growing demand for enteral feeding devices and rise in immature births are the key factors driving the market. Rise in adoption of enteral feeding devices and technological advancements are also boosting the market growth. However, stringent government regulations and complications associated with enteral feeding devices are hampering the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Halyard Health adds new drainage system to comprehensive portfolio of enteral feeding products.

