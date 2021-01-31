Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Unidentified Segments – The Biggest Opportunity 2018 – 2025

Growth by Region Asia Pacific will grow with high CAGR owing to growth in diagnostic techniques, rise in prevalence NASH and developing healthcare infrastructure. North America held largest share in the market due to prevalence of NASH and presence of pipeline drugs.

Increasing cases of diabetics and obesity is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Growth in demand for NASH therapeutics and rise in prevalence of NASH are the factors driving the market. However, lack of diagnostic technologies for NASH is hampering the market growth.

Industry Trends and Updates

AstraZeneca licensed IONIS-AZ6-2.5-LRx, NASH drug from Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for USD 30 million.

Allergan acquired Tobira Therapeutics Inc. and Akarna Therapeutics Ltd., which provides Allergan a readymade pipeline for the potentially lucrative NASH market.

