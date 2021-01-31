Trending News Corona Impact On Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation Market Insights And Upcoming Trends To Forecast Till 2018 – 2025

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), also known as transcatheter aortic valve replacement, is a procedure that allows an aortic valve to be implanted using a long narrow tube called a catheter. It is performed to treat high-risk patients suffering from aortic stenosis

It is a minimally invasive surgery of replacing heart valve without undergoing the conventional by-pass surgery. The global transcatheter aortic valve implantation market was 2.74 billion USD in 2018 and will reach 5.92 billion USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 11.63% during the period.

Growth by Region

Europe accounted for largest share in the market due to rise in prevalence of severe aortic stenosis and increase in population of inoperable patients. Asia Pacific will grow at a higher rate owing to growing unmet medical needs for the treatment of aortic stenosis and increasing awareness about TAVI.