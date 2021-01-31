Trending News Corona Impact On Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation Market Insights And Upcoming Trends To Forecast Till 2018 – 2025

Increase in adoption rate of TAVI and improvement in healthcare infrastructure are driving the market growth. Increasing prevalence of aortic stenosis, increasing ageing population and rising healthcare expenditure are key factors driving the market growth. On the other hand, high cost of TAVI and stringent regulations for approval of devices is hampering the market growth.
Industry Trends and Updates
Medtronic plc launched CoreValve Evolut PRO valve system in Europe for the treatment of aortic stenosis.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation focused on R&D to launch Edwards Sapien 3 Ultra System and Centera. These include Axela sheath technology and on-balloon delivery design that make the procedure faster and reduce the possibility of any error.
