Opportunity Assessment of Cyber Insurance Market Reveals Lucrative Prospects for Manufacturers

Cyber Insurance Market: Market Overview

Cyber insurance is offered by insurers as a solution due to growing number of data breaches worldwide which creates lots of damage to businesses. Loss of data is observed as one of the significant risks to businesses and has a massive effect on the company earnings. Various companies have started seeing for ways of protecting themselves against cyber threats. Traditional cyber insurance policies are provided only for protection against data loss. However, these cyber insurance policies are upgraded now as this financial loss incurred from the data breach. There is increasing demand for cyber insurance coverage from various industries. The cyber insurance terms and coverage of policies differ from insurer to insurer. Therefore it becomes complicated for users to understand it, which will result in adverse impact on the cyber insurance market. Due to complexity from cyber threats, many insurers are focusing on offering flexibility in cyber risk management tools.

With the continuous advancement in technology, techniques of cyber-attacks also evolved, and several other verticals such as manufacturing, healthcare, retail, energy, and utilities are also affected by the cyber threats. Among all these verticals, the healthcare sector has established higher penetration of cyber liability insurance policies because many third-party data are available with them.

Cyber Insurance Market: Market Dynamics

Increase in cyber risk alertness among high authorities and implementation of legislation regarding data security in developing nations is expected to boost the growth of cyber insurance market.

The dearth of standardized policies is expected to refrain companies from buying cyber insurance policies which can be a restraining factor for cyber insurance market growth.

Global Cyber Insurance Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Cyber Insurance market segmented by company size, vertical and region.

Segmentation by company size in Cyber Insurance market:

Small Companies

Medium-sized Companies

Large Companies

Segmentation by vertical in Cyber Insurance market:

Information & Communication Technology

Financial Services

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Global Cyber Insurance Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in Cyber Insurance market include

Berkshire Hathaway

American International Group Inc.

AON PLC

Zurich Insurance Co. Ltd

XL Group Ltd

Munich Re Group

Lloyd’s

Bin Insurer Holding LLC

Lockton Companies Inc.

Pivot Point Risk Analytics

Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty

Quadmetrics Inc.

The Chubb Corporation and Beazley Plc.

Cyber Insurance Market: Regional Outlook North America is expected to dominate the cyber insurance market due to enforcement of data protection regulations in U.S. Moreover, increase in levels of liability and government policies development accelerate the growth of cyber insurance market. Europe is also expected to contribute significantly to cyber insurance market followed by Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA region.

Regional analysis of Global Cyber Insurance Market includes

North America Cyber Insurance Market US Canada

Latin America Cyber Insurance Market Brazil, Argentina & Others

Eastern Europe Cyber Insurance Market Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Western Europe Cyber Insurance Market Germany Italy France UK Spain Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Asia Pacific Cyber Insurance Market Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Cyber Insurance Market

Middle East and Africa Cyber Insurance Market GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

