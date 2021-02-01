Cardiac POC Testing Device Market Small and Mid-level Organizations Drive Demand in 2028

Global Cardiac POC Testing Device Market: Overview

POC devices or point of care devices are mainly used for medical diagnostic tests. These tests are conducted at a time and place convenient for patient care. These cardiac POC devices aid in saving valuable time of patients in activities such as sending medical samples to the labs and waiting for long time to get the results.

Global Cardiac POC Testing Device Market: Notable Developments

Some of the recent notable development in the global cardiac POC testing device market are listed below:

In June 2015, Roche announced the launch of CARDIAC point of care Troponin T test. This test was for the cobas h 232 system and was available for nations that accept the CE Market*. This test helped the healthcare professionals to determine patients with a potential acute myocardial infraction or AMI. AMI is also commonly known as heart attack and has higher accuracy at lesser troponin concentrations, within mere 12 minutes. This handheld POC testing device needs no sample or time consuming setup process. Thus, it can be used at any place such as emergency room, ambulance or office of a general practitioner.

In May 2019, Medtronic, an industry leader in the global cardiac POC testing device market announced that the company has launched Telescope™ Guide Extension Catheter. This newly developed catheter will be utilized for offering additional access and support to the distal lesions. These extension catheters will aid in delivering coronary balloons, stents, and other type of interventional devices during the process of angioplasty to restore the flow of blood through the peripheral and coronary arteries. With this launch, the company has taken a new step in the strengthening its product portfolio in the global market.

Global Cardiac POC Testing Device Market: Drivers and Restraints

There is a wide range of factors that are helping to drive the global cardiac POC testing device market. Some of the key driving factors are listed below:

Increasing cardiovascular disorders: One of the major driving factors for the growth of the global cardiac POC testing device market is the increasing incidences of cardiovascular disorders across the globe. Key reasons behind this increased number of disorders are rise in unhealthy habits such as smoking, consumption of alcohol, eating junk food that leads to rise in cholesterol, and prevalence of other disorders such as diabetes.

Technological advancements: Another important factor that has helped in boosting the growth of the global market in recent years is the growing technological advancements in the field of cardiovascular therapeutics. With these advancements, manufacturers and healthcare organizations are better equipped to serve the evolving needs of the patients and their problems with high tech solutions. This has thus helped in fueling the growth of the global cardiac POC testing device market.

Global Cardiac POC Testing Device Market: Geographical Outlook

The global cardiac POC testing device market is mainly segmented into key regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the global market is expected to be dominated by the North America market. Such high growth of the North America regional market is due to the highly developed healthcare infrastructure, highly favorable reimbursement policies, and presence of number of leading companies in the market.

During the given forecast period, highest growth potential is expected to be shown by the Asia Pacific region. This is because of growth in government investments in the development of healthcare infrastructure and launch of innovative products by key players in the market.