Proteasome Inhibitors Market Global Outlook on Key Growth Trends, Factors and Forecast 2028

Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market: Overview

Proteasome refers to a process of degradation of protein degradation within the cell that can assimilate various protein into short polypeptides and amino acids. Proteasome are comprised of protein and they need Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) to function. Proteasome come with the opening at both sides of the ends so that the protein is attached for the purpose of degradation. Nearly 30,000 proteasomes exist in a human cell.

The absorption of proteins eliminates extra enzymes and provides amino acids for synthesis of new protein. Proteasome inhibitors obstruct the movement of cellular complex and proteasome, which break down the proteins. Protein inhibitors influence the breaking down of pro-apoptotic factors like p53 protein. Proteasome inhibitors finds its application in the development of research tools and treatment of cancers.

The global proteasome inhibitors market has been segmented on the basis of the following parameters: drugs, medical condition, end user, and region.

Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market: Notable Developments

Some of the leading developments pertaining to the global proteasome Inhibitors market are mentioned below:

In 2018, Tokyo-based Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. completed the acquisition of Ireland-based drugmaker Shire PLC. Following the acquisition, Shire PLC became a wholly owned subsidiary. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. is famed for its expertise in neuroscience, oncology, and gastroenterology, and its objective is to increase sales of medicines for rare illness such as hemophilia. Shire PLC is an expert in the treatment for such rare diseases. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co also aims to expand its business in the U.S. market through the deal.

In 2019, Johnson & Johnson acquired U.S.-based Auris Health, Inc. Johnson and Johnson will take advantage of the latter’s technology of robotic platform, which is presently utilized in therapeutic and diagnostic procedures of the lung. Johnson & Johnson will, hence, further its commitment of battling lung cancer and improve its portfolio of digital surgery across multiple surgical specialties.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global proteasome inhibitors market include –

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

TG Therapeutics Inc.

Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc

Johnson & Johnson’s

MimiVAx LLC

The proteasome inhibitors market is concentrated to some extent with handful of players dominating the shares of global proteasome inhibitors market. The market is experiencing a growing collaboration between market vendors, which will substantially diminish the market competition amongst vendors.

Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market: Growth Drivers

Prevalence of Various Types of Cancer Triggers Market Growth

The global proteasome inhibitors market is likely to be driven by the rise in prevalence of various types of cancers across the globe. The market for myeloma drugs is the target of global proteasome inhibitors market as the cancer cells have higher number of proteasome activity.

Furthermore, industry and research institutes driving the growth of the market carry out the research on proteasome inhibitors. Research tools explore various segments of health issues such as multiple myeloma and hence triggers growth of the global proteasome inhibitors market. A case in point is launch of Ninlaro to the market by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited in 2015.

Proteasome inhibitors are often regarded as safe. However, the treatment utilizing these drugs could result in severe side-effects in a few patients. For example, treatment with Carfilzomib might cause harmful effects such as liver failure, lung damage, blood clots, pulmonary hypertension, and tumor lysis syndrome. Such side-effects can restrain the growth of global proteasome inhibitors market during forecast timeframe.

Global Proteasome Inhibitors Market: Regional Outlook

The North America proteasome inhibitors market held around 47% of the total market revenue in 2018 due to the rising incidences of various types of cancer indications such as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and multiple myeloma.

The global proteasome inhibitors market is segmented based on:

Drug

Bortezomib

Carfilzomib

Ixazomib

Medical Condition

Lymphoma

Mantle Cell Lymphoma

Multiple Myeloma

End User